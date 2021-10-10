Barron: Is a special session really necessary?

CHEYENNE — If the state calls a special session to push back against the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, it would be the first such meeting convened in Wyoming solely for a political issue.

Oh, I know you can say that everything the Legislature does is essentially political. And there is certainly some truth to that observation.

Probably the most political exercise for Wyoming legislators is legislative redistricting. That was the topic of special sessions in 1992 and 2002. But redistricting in those special sessions was combined with the budget sessions. They were not called specifically for redistricting.

Otherwise special sessions historically have been few and convened only to fix those things that could not wait for a regular session to roll around again— like passing a big piece of the biennial budget that didn’t make it before the deadline.

Or dealing with a Wyoming Supreme Court mandate that totally upends the state’s K-12 public school system.

In the past, legislators who become upset with the federal government would pass a resolution calling on Congress to do something or other. Granted, the resolutions were not terribly effective but it made the sponsors feel better to be taking some form of action.