Barron: Is a special session really necessary?

CHEYENNE — If the state calls a special session to push back against the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, it would be the first such meeting convened in Wyoming solely for a political issue.
Oh, I know you can say that everything the Legislature does is essentially political. And there is certainly some truth to that observation.
Probably the most political exercise for Wyoming legislators is legislative redistricting. That was the topic of special sessions in 1992 and 2002. But redistricting in those special sessions was combined with the budget sessions. They were not called specifically for redistricting.
Otherwise special sessions historically have been few and convened only to fix those things that could not wait for a regular session to roll around again— like passing a big piece of the biennial budget that didn’t make it before the deadline.
Or dealing with a Wyoming Supreme Court mandate that totally upends the state’s K-12 public school system.
In the past, legislators who become upset with the federal government would pass a resolution calling on Congress to do something or other. Granted, the resolutions were not terribly effective but it made the sponsors feel better to be taking some form of action.
But spending money for a special session to perhaps ban employers from requiring their employees to be vaccinated or, in the alternative, to subject the workers to daily testing, would be an outlier given the state’s history of special sessions.
Most special sessions in my experience have been brusque little affairs, usually listing only a few days. The legislators didn’t want to be there; they worked fast so they could leave town and return to their workaday lives.
The first one I covered as a reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune was in 1971 when Gov. Stan Hathaway called a special session to ratify the 26th amendment to the Constitutional to lower the legal voting age to 18.
The movement to allow 18 years old to vote started in World War II and ballooned during the increasingly unpopular Vietnam War where 18-years old were again being drafted and died in action but couldn’t vote.
In 1978, Gov. Ed Herschler called a special session to pass a budget bill that contained the Department of Health budget for the next two years.
The House members deadlocked on the budget bill after a succession of highly emotional, tearful debates over a four-year medical school at the University of Wyoming. That was — as I have noted before — the only time I ever witnessed the House caucus on an issue other than as the Republican or Democratic parties. Instead, they split into pro and anti-medical school factions, hung fast to their positions, and time ran out.
Concluding they needed time to cool off, Herschler didn’t call them back for the special session until May that year. The legislators returned and finished their budget work.
That was the last serious effort to get a four-year medical school in Wyoming.
In 1981, there was a brief one-day holdover when the legislative train of bills had a wreck of sorts.The problem, according to the chief clerk of the House, was the Legislature had worked the more minor bills at the beginning of the session, leaving the big stuff to the end
The system bogged down on a Saturday night as the deadline came and went. At the behest of the leadership, Herschler immediately called a special session. The lawmakers returned the next day on Sunday and finished their work.
During the energy bust years of the 1980’s, lawmakers were called back a few times.
In 1983 it was to move some money into the depleted unemployment compensation system.
They met again in 1986 to work on the failing worker’s compensation system on the brink of bankruptcy because employer payments were not covering employer benefits.
These were not jolly meetings.
The 1983 session was held in August in the hot chambers in shirtsleeves (no dress code or air conditioning). It lasted one day.
In 2002 the Legislature obtained the right to call itself into special session.
No more waiting for the governor.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net