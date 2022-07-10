Barron: Killing a bad bill deserves some credit

CHEYENNE — Wyoming once again has made it to a big-time national publication. And, once again, it is not in a favorable light.

And, still again, Wyoming did not get credit for what it did not do.

The lead essay in the latest issue of The New Yorker magazine is a biting criticism of the movement in the states following the Supreme Court’s ruling against the Roe opinion of the early 1970’s.

The author of the “Talk of the Town” segment is Jia Tolentino, a staff writer.

She paints a very bleak picture for women who live in a state that has or will outlaw abortion. Wyoming is on the list.

“Anyone who can get pregnant must now face the reality that half of the country is in the hands of legislators who believe that your personhood and autonomy are conditional,” she wrote.

Furthermore, in these anti-abortion states, “any pregnancy loss past an early cutoff can now potentially be investigated as a crime.”

Some Republican officials, meanwhile, have said they will try to pass a federal ban on abortions if and when they control both Houses of Congress and the presidency.

This at a time when 57% of Americans support a woman’s right to abortion for any reason.

In addition to blistering the state legislators who passed these anti-abortion bills, Tolentino wallops the Democratic Party and the pro-choice supporters for ignoring what she claims is the growing criminalization of pregnancy as well as the inadequacy of Roe.

In May, the Democrats in Congress with a Democrat in the White House had a chance to override the filibuster and codify the Roe decision to make it a federal law of the land.

They didn’t do it.

The Wyoming Legislature is pulled into this essay as part of the segment on the criminalization of pregnancy.

Wyoming’s proposed law would have resembled that adopted by the state of Tennessee. It would have created a special category of felony child endangerment for drug use while pregnant.

Wyoming House Bill 85 easily passed the House 46 to 13 but failed in the Senate, where the far-right wing has less power.

The Senate debate was unusually thoughtful as a some members noted the two sides at issue — protecting the unborn and dealing with the addiction of the mother.

Opponents argued that the bill would scare off addicted pregnant women from getting prenatal care for fear of arrest.

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called the bill “absurd” because it allowed arrest of the pregnant woman but contained no plan to treat her addiction.

Instead it would put the addicted pregnant woman back on the street on probation and poorer for the experience.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said he wanted to see a bill that would offer all the options available to the pregnant woman for her treatment other than one dealing only with her arrest and mandated probation.

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, an abortion opponent, said he could understand why a pregnant woman with an addiction would contemplate abortion if the bill passed as written.

Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, was one of the bill’s sponsors who ended up voting against it.

A physician’s assistant, Baldwin said he had been focused on the welfare of the unborn child. He spoke of his experience in seeing newborns with withdrawal symptoms because of the mother’s addiction. “It was heartbreaking,” he said.

Yet he had to consider the bill’s effect on the addicted mother, he said.

Wyoming has few inpatient treatment programs and all have waiting lists, he said.

The bill failed 8-17 with five excused.

No one talked about the Tennessee “fetal assault” temporary law. It passed in 2014 for a two-year trial period. The law authorized prosecution of addicted women whose newborns exhibited signs of drug withdrawal.

Tennessee lawmakers allowed it to expire. They said the addiction side of the argument prevailed because of reports pregnant women with addictions were dodging prenatal care for fear of arrest.

At the same time, the number of babies born with withdrawal symptoms remained the same.