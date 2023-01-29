Barron: Lawmakers still shy about future pay

CHEYENNE — Two bills to sweeten the income of future legislators barely survived their first big test last week.

Proposals to increase compensation for constituent services and the regular per diem pay squeezed through the house and senate.

The House bill, HB 51, would boost the constituent allowance from $750 per quarter to a $1,000 or $4,000 per year.

It failed third reading and passed on the second try, 33-28 with one excused.

The Senate bill, SF 61, would increase the legislature per diem from $109 to $150 per day. This pays for legislators’ lodging, meals and the like. It passed 16-15 with one excused.

There was precious little or no debate during the bills passage on the floor through the legislative process.

Legislative pay is like body odor; no one wants to talk about it.

Legislators do not want to be accused of spending on themselves when there are so many other needs in the state. If they do sponsor a compensation bill, it is interpreted as self spending.

In fact I saw an online headline recently that said the lawmakers were supporting a bill to give themselves a raise.

This is nonsense. The constitution forbids legislators and other public officials from raising pay while they are in office.

The pay raise will go to the next Legislature. Maybe some current members will be there and maybe not.

According to a Legislative Service Office report, the Legislature considered 20 bills dealing with legislative compensation between 2001 and 2021. Only five became laws.

One of the bills that passed, in 2002, created the constituent allowance plan.

This was a new way to help mainly legislators saddled with huge districts that spanned two or three counties. It paid the costs of visiting the outliers.

The initial version required legislators to produce receipts of their lodging, fuel, and correspondence to qualify for the $750 per quarter.

The next version removed the need to produce receipts but still required a legislator to request the allowance.

Some legislators never did ask for any of it. Some asked for only part of the $750.

It became a bookkeeping nightmare.

So, finally the legislative leaders voted to give all the lawmakers the $750 per quarter allowance regardless.

The House Bill would raise the total to $1,000 per quarter.

The two bills now go to the opposite chambers for votes.

Given their less than robust votes so far, the outcome is in question.

The constituent program and other steps taken by legislative leaders, like gas allowances, are intended to help offset the cost of being a legislator. They have been necessary because of the difficulty of raising legislative salaries.

The salary of Wyoming lawmakers set in 2005 is $150 per day.

It is separate from the per diem allowance The per diem rate was last increased in 2008 to $109.

Lawmakers say the $109 no longer is enough to pay for a hotel room inn some communities, let alone meals.

The average legislator earns between $15,000 to $20,000 per year, published accounts say.

Better compensation is needed to attract more and better quality lawmakers.