Barron: Learning about racism

It was shocking to me to learn that Adolph Hitler and the Nazis copied American miscegenation and other Jim Crow laws that they then applied to Jews, whom they considered to be a separate race. Yet even the Nazis thought American laws were unduly harsh.

Those Jim Crow laws are gone for the most part as the result of Civil Rights legislation passed later in the 1960s.

I was very supportive of those changes, particularly the voting rights for young Black men who were drafted to fight in U.S. wars.

This book is of particular value today. With racism in the news so much lately, we need a background story to tell us how we got to where we are.

Nevertheless times have changed since the segregation of Oak Hill. Today I have a granddaughter who is multiracial. In my family, no one seemed to care about her skin color after she was born.

One of the many things I found stunning in the book were the responses of communities in the South to the Civil Rights laws. They closed and demolished their public swimming pools rather than allow Black children to use them.