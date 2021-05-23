Barron: Learning about racism

CHEYENNE — I never spoke with an African American person until I attended college.
That absence of contact was not unusual in the nearly all-white Iowa when I grew up there, especially if you attended Catholic school for 12 years.
My classmates were mostly from Irish and Italian descendants.
The African American people in Cedar Rapids at that time lived in one area of the city, called Oak Hill. They attended public school on the other side of town, the west side. Their parents worked at either the meat packing plant or the smelly starch works that produced corn syrup and other commodities.
One day when I saw Black people in downtown, I asked my dad about them.
“Oh. Leave them alone,” he said. “They’re happy where they are.”
And that was that.
The core of racism is the theme of a new book I read recently.
“Caste; The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, links racism in the U.S. to the caste systems of India and Nazi Germany.
But here, the author says, the system is hidden and entrenched.
This is a well-written, fascinating book. It details many disturbing historical moments including the horrible lynchings and mutilations of Black men, mostly in the South but all over the U.S.
It was shocking to me to learn that Adolph Hitler and the Nazis copied American miscegenation and other Jim Crow laws that they then applied to Jews, whom they considered to be a separate race. Yet even the Nazis thought American laws were unduly harsh.
Those Jim Crow laws are gone for the most part as the result of Civil Rights legislation passed later in the 1960s.
I was very supportive of those changes, particularly the voting rights for young Black men who were drafted to fight in U.S. wars.
This book is of particular value today. With racism in the news so much lately, we need a background story to tell us how we got to where we are.
Nevertheless times have changed since the segregation of Oak Hill. Today I have a granddaughter who is multiracial. In my family, no one seemed to care about her skin color after she was born.
One of the many things I found stunning in the book were the responses of communities in the South to the Civil Rights laws. They closed and demolished their public swimming pools rather than allow Black children to use them.
Wilkerson, the author, does give us hope. She points out that the Germans, after a dozen years under the Nazi regime, were able to disable the caste system they had created against Jews and others.
She also called for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to educate the people about the caste system, a leftover from slavery.
India and several other countries have established these commissions to publicly air the stories of people in oppressed castes. The ultimate goal is some sort of reconciliation, healing.
India has an affirmative action program that guarantees lower caste students a number of reserved slots at universities. It has been referred to as reverse discrimination.
Many people in this country, meanwhile, are defensive about our unsettling history and deny the residual stain of racism.
“You can’t solve anything that you do not admit exists,” Wilkerson wrote.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net