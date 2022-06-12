Barron: Legislative drop out isn’t as bad as predicted

CHEYENNE — It could be worse.

Earlier this year, national publications like Governing.com noted the exit of dozens of legislators in some states.

The reason given for these mass retirements was the toxic partisan atmosphere of the sessions.

We saw the same vitriol and ugly threats in the legislative session here last winter. I have never seen or heard anything like it in my experience of more than 40 years covering the Wyoming legislature.

Legislatures of the past, for the most part, have exhibited a camaraderie, mutual respect, civility and common decency.

Sure there were blow ups. But they were temporary and not a pervasive toxic cloud over the proceedings.

Given the recent sad history of the Legislature, I couldn’t blame anyone for quitting or not running the first place. Who needs that kind of action.

Still, the recent filings show only one of the 15 state senate seats up for election this year (out of 30) has no incumbent running.

The number does not reflect the new redistricting map approved by the Legislature this year that added one senator and two house members.

Sen. Jeff Wassenberger, R-Gillette, who retired, is the only senate incumbent who is not running again.

Seeking his seat is the outgoing House Speaker Eric Barlow, also of Gillette. A veterinarian and rancher, Barlow earned a lot of praise for his performance as speaker the past two years particularly his handling of the relatively small but active Republican house extreme right wing.

I would have expected Barlow, considered to be a moderate, to have some GOP primary opposition from that extreme right wing. It never happened and he is running unopposed barring a write-in candidate in the primary.

Also unopposed is the current Senate Majority Floor Leader Larry Hicks, R-Baggs. Hicks, for some obscure reason, enraged the gun owners group with one of his bills. But they did not field a candidate to run against him.

Another surprise was former Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, who is running for another term. During the session last winter, Perkins spoke of his need to spend more time with his law practice suggesting that he would not run for reelection.

Unlike Barlow and Hicks, Perkins, another moderate, faces a primary opponent.

He is Bob Ide, a Casper businessman who has the endorsement of U.S. Rep Ron Paul and is not a traditional Republican.

The 60-member Wyoming House (now 62), lost 15 incumbents who did not seek election, according to a rough estimate.

Historically the house turnover is about 20% every two years.

So this year is a bit above average even before the elections.

One of the long-term legislators who quit is Democratic Rep. Cathy Connolly of Laramie.

Connolly is the director of gender and women’s studies at the University of Wyoming, a target of the extreme right wing.

She served for 13 years and has been the house minority leader.

While the political climate hasn’t decimated the Wyoming Legislature, activists have had a hard time getting new people to run, particularly as minority Democrats.

This dilemma is shared by other legislatures in the upper Midwest and some Western states. It’s a matter of geography and demographics.

Democrats historically are clustered in the cities while Republicans control the rural areas.That is the case in Wyoming and Iowa.

That situation will not change, meaning Democrats have no chance in the foreseeable future of gaining a majority in the legislature of those two states and others as well.

In Wisconsin, where the Democrats have been in the minority for more than a decade, nearly 30 legislators are not running for re-election this year.

In Iowa, 40 percent of the Democrats in the state house are quitting. In Montana, a third of the Legislature is leaving.

Democrats are being wiped out in rural America, according to published reports.

In the Wyoming Senate, only six Democrats filed for 15 seats — 16 if you count the new district No. 31 in Cheyenne.

The number includes the two Senate Democratic incumbents, Chris Rothfuss of Laramie and Mike Gierau of Jackson.

The two party system continues to be shaky.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.

