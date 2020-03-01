Barron: Legislature ignores calls for slowdown on land deal

One of the potential funding sources is the Common School Fund, which supports the state’s K-12 public schools.

The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board must determine whether the use of the funds for the purchase is in the best interests of the beneficiaries.

The board includes Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kris Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

They are authorized to tap the state Building Commission’s contingency fund to hire and pay consultants to study all aspects of the proposed buy.

The Legislature will closely monitor the deal through four liaisons (two each from the House and Senate) to be appointed by the governor. The legislation requires at least one professional appraisal of the property.

And finally, the state investment board and the attorney general must give their approval.

When the bill was debated in the Senate last Tuesday, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, a Laramie Democrat, said he would like the House and Senate to give the final ok and go-ahead as the institutions close to the people.