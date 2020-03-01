Barron: Legislature ignores calls for slowdown on land deal

CHEYENNE —The bills to set the stage for the state to negotiate a huge new land deal kicked up a lot of interest from outside the Legislature.
The critics of the plan, including the Powder River Basin Resource Council, want the government to slow down what seems to be a steamroller to buy a million acres of surface land and four million acres of mineral rights in southern Wyoming from Occidental Petroleum of Wyoming.
The Legislature, instead, moved mirror bills through the House and Senate.
Although the bills contain a number of safeguards, they also have a timeline that essentially gives the state until the end of the year to report on the feasibility of the deal.That deadline can, however, be extended until March 2021.
I have no idea if that’s short or long in the realm of big money land buys.
Occidental wants to sell the checkerboard land to whittle down its debt acquired when it bought Anadarko Petroleum.
A story from Reuters in November last year said Occidental was soliciting bids for these acquired oil and gas properties in Wyoming and Colorado in hopes the assets will bring in up to $700 million.
The Legislature’s bills authorize spending from three or four existing funds to pay for the land. But the bills were filed too late for the Legislative Service Office to have the time necessary to calculate the cost and write a fiscal note.
One of the potential funding sources is the Common School Fund, which supports the state’s K-12 public schools.
The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board must determine whether the use of the funds for the purchase is in the best interests of the beneficiaries.
The board includes Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kris Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
They are authorized to tap the state Building Commission’s contingency fund to hire and pay consultants to study all aspects of the proposed buy.
The Legislature will closely monitor the deal through four liaisons (two each from the House and Senate) to be appointed by the governor. The legislation requires at least one professional appraisal of the property.
And finally, the state investment board and the attorney general must give their approval.
When the bill was debated in the Senate last Tuesday, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, a Laramie Democrat, said he would like the House and Senate to give the final ok and go-ahead as the institutions close to the people.
Rothfuss said he heard the people who are concerned about the deal. He called it a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and said the Legislature owes it to the people to see if the purchase would be of benefit to the people or if it involves too many risks.
“I see no risk in finding out more,” he said.
Sen. Ogden Driskill, a Republican from Devils Tower, said it offers an opportunity to end the “checkerboard nightmare” along the UP rail line in southern Wyoming where the Occidental land is located.
The checkerboard is the alternating sections of land the federal government gave to the railroad for building the transcontinental line. The mixed ownership has restricted various projects, including pipelines.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the cost will depend on the deal. The bill represents only an opportunity, not a sure thing.
“We know how to say no if the price gets too high,” Scott said.
Others said the state would be able to increase state land available for recreation as well as acquiring mineral producing oil and gas and trona properties.
No one spoke against the bill during the Senate committee of the whole debate and it passed overwhelmingly on a voice vote.
A bill reputed to be related to the land deal would have allowed the state board to close meetings for training or education related to management of the state’s investment portfolio.
House Bill 222, sponsored by the House Appropriations Committee, died quickly when it hit the House floor for debate on a compelling 9-51 vote.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.