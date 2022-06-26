Barron: Legislature moving on property tax relief

CHEYENNE — You cannot accuse the Wyoming Legislature of being tone deaf when it comes to residents’ complaints about rising property taxes.

For most lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Landen, a Casper Republican, this is the biggest concern heard from their constituents. It is a statewide problem.

The Legislature was listening. As a result, property tax relief is the top priority of the Joint Interim Revenue Committee.

The committee has formed a Property Tax Working Group to begin the super hot project.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper are co-chairmen. Other members are Senators Tom James, R-Green River, and Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, and Representatives Chuck Gray, R-Casper; Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne; Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, and Mike Yin, D-Jackson.

The first meeting is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Thyra Thomson state office building in Casper. It will be held online via Zoom and in person in Casper and Cheyenne.

Legislators and state executive branch officials have tried for years to find a property tax relief program for low and fixed income residents.

They keep bumping into that pesky part of the Wyoming Constitution that requires that all taxation be equal and uniform within each class of property. Wyoming has three classes of property — minerals, commercial and industrial and all other property, real and personal.

Residential property is included in the third class. The Legislature set the percentage value of residential property at 9.5%.

This means the taxable value is 9.5% of the market value by statute.That number is multiplied by the current mill levy to calculate the tax owed.

When demand for housing exceeds the supply the price goes up. That is what has happened in Wyoming in the last few years.

In Cheyenne, it is getting harder to find a house priced at less than $300,000.

I live in one that is in great demand. It is a 1952 model, a modest custom-built two bedroom in an older part of Cheyenne near downtown.

I have been getting an average of a postcard a week from various real estate people who want to buy my house. There also is an ad on local TV featuring a man who also wants to buy houses — any house — “as is,” meaning you, the owner, can walk away and leave the mess for someone else to clean up.

So while the Legislature hasn’t changed the assessment percentage. the market value has ballooned.

Over the years the Legislature has passed a number of limp property tax relief bills to set up programs for low or fixed income people, the ones hit hardest by the increase in the tax on their property.

These program were severely limited because of the constitutional restriction.

The legislators who worked the hardest for these relief programs were from Jackson in Teton County. They represented older residents who lived in Jackson for years in the same house only to see the values shoot up so high they had trouble paying their property tax bills.

In the past officials have tried to get a bill through to change the constitution, a move that takes a vote of the people.

In 2008, then Gov. Dave Freudenthal offered a model bill to that effect. Its chief sponsor was Rep Colin Simpson, R-Cody The bill would have — with voters approval — created a fourth property class solely for residential property.

The proposal, which would have solved the constitutional problem, couldn’t even get introduced in the house.

In the recent session, a bill sponsored by Senate President Don Dockstader R-Afton, fared better but not well enough. It would have added a provision in the constitution to permit property tax exemptions if necessary to help the elderly and infirm.

It sailed through the senate with only one no vote, from Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas.

The bill reached the House General File set for debate but not until the last day of the budget session, too late for a vote in the last-minute crush.

I’m sure the working group will take another look at that bill along with all the other possibilities.

It’s hard to discern where the opposition is coming from and why, or if there really is any.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0