Barron: Let’s fix poor kids’ teeth

CHEYENNE — In 2015 about 70% of Wyoming dentists accepted Medicaid patients. Today that percentage has dropped to fewer than 60%.

Given that about half of Medicaid dental patients are children, this means a lot of kids from low-income families are walking around with cavities and crooked teeth.

Children make up 40,000 of 83,000 Medicaid enrollees.

The situation with orthodontists, the dentists who fix crooked teeth, is worse Fewer than 30% of orthodontics accept Medicaid children as patients.

That means there are only six orthodontic practices in the state that accept Medicaid kids.

These sad statistics were some of the information produced at a Legislative Joint Appropriations Committee last week in support of a request for additional dental services money.

“Our rates are too low,” said Stevan Johansson, department of Health director.

He said more than 90% of Wyoming physicians and all the hospitals accept Medicaid patients. But rates for dentists are about half that.

He would like to have 99% of Wyoming dentists participate in the program for qualifying low income children and families.

To reach that goal, the department is requesting in its supplement budget for 2023-20024 a 25% bump in Medicaid dental payments,.

This would cost a total of $3.7 million including half in federal funds and half in state general fund money.

As we all know, dental services are costly.

Medicaid dental services and rates in Wyoming have been continuously cut in since 2016 due to required budget requirements. The result has been a decrease in dental practices that see Medicaid patients from 70% in 2015 to under 60% today, a written department report said.

Wyoming’s problem with dentists and Medicaid is shared by other states.

One report from the American Dental Association Health Policy says part of the blame for the shortage of dental treatment for Medicaid kids and adults on lack on information and education on benefits available.

According to the National Institute of Health, only 50% of children between the ages of 3 and 17 on Medicaid have had a dental appointment within the past year.

A second reason for the low rate of dental care is the insufficient number of dentists willing to accept Medicaid as a form of payment.

Many dentists who responded to a survey by “The Wealthy Dentist,’ a dental practice management service, said they are reluctant to accept Medicaid patients because Medicaid typically pays as little as half of what private insurance pays for the same procedures. Also, these dentists believe Medicaid doesn’t cover enough dental services.

Some also say they accepted Medicaid patients in the beginning of their practice but dropped off after they concluded the rates didn’t cover their expenses.

And some other dentists said they don’t accept Medicaid because they are not comfortable treating young children. Meanwhile the American Dental Association continues to prod member dentists to accept Medicaid patients as a a good deal financially and a professional duty. They contend that the difference in insurance may be minimal.

By accepting more Medicaid patients, even if they don’t pay as much as other patients, the dental practice’s overall revenue will increase. As a result, it may be beneficial for the 62% of dentists in the United States who don’t participate in Medicaid services to review the payment system and become a participating provider.

“This could enable more dentists to start accepting Medicaid and fulfill their oath to provide care to those who need it while improving their finances,” the report said. ”Overall, it is necessary to educate both patients and dentists alike so those on Medicaid can receive dental help when necessary to have a healthy mouth.”

Private insurance companies in the United States reimburse dentists at 80% of billed charges, while Medicaid only reimburses dentists at 39% although that varies by state, Wyoming’s problem is compounded by an apparent decrease in the number of dentists practicing in the state. I was unable to get a report on the number of practicing dentists in Wyoming.

Wyoming Medicaid, however, recognizes the challenge of trying to examine the teeth of a toddler. Medicaid pays $31.20 for a periodic oral evaluation. If the patient is under three years old, the reimbursement is $39.

That’s not enough.