Barron: Let us protect reporters

CHEYENNE — One of the bills filed for the Legislature this year would create a shield law for journalists.

Currently Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states lacking some sort of shield law to protect journalists from having to report where or from whom they obtained information for a story.

The main sponsor, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said in an e-mail the bill is important particularly at this time when there are so few journalists in the state reporting the news.

In the past, some Wyoming officials opposed the idea a shield law on the ground it wasn’t needed; the state had no history of journalists being penalized for refusing to identify sources of information.

Bruce Moats, a Cheyenne media law attorney, said in a brief phone interview that the number of subpoenas issued for newspaper reporters had increased somewhat in recent years, most of them for e-mails and notes.

He recalled that broadcasters pushed for a similar shield law a few years back without success.

The new proposal, House Bill 91, would cover both print, digital and broadcast news.

The bill reads:

“A current or former journalist shall have a privilege to refuse to disclose and to prevent the disclosure of any news information obtained or received in confidence if the journalist obtains or receives the news information, with or without solicitation, in the course of gathering or obtaining news for publication in or with a newspaper, magazine, news media, press association, wire service, website or other professional medium or agency that has as one of its principal functions the processing and researching of news intended for publication or for broadcast by a radio station or television network.”

Moats, meanwhile, said journalists have “qualified protection” under the First amendment to the Constitution. But Wyoming has no specific laws that say what kind of protection journalists have.

Making the entire issue more complicated has been the entry of nonprofessional writers who work on laptops to bang out news online.

In a summary for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Moats wrote; “Wyoming has no state shield law or reported case decisions establishing a reporter’s privilege under the state constitution or statutory law. Under federal law, as established by the Tenth Circuit, a news person has a qualified privilege for confidential information in a civil case. Silkwood v. Kerr-McGee Corp., 563 F.2d 433 (10th Cir. 1997). The privilege in regard to non-confidential information in a civil case is unclear.”

In my long history as a journalist for the Casper Star-Tribune, I was subpoenaed many times. I also testified once before the state grand jury and gave a deposition to a federal grand jury.

I can attest that a subpoena can make you nervous. The first one I received — in a federal civil rights case — was upsetting because some of the information I wrote about came from a source that wanted to remain confidential.

The attorney for the defendant in the case, a teacher who was fired because she joined Vietnam War protestors in disrupting a Cheyenne event, issued subpoenas to all the reporters who were there.

I was new to that sort of thing and doubtless over-reacted. Then I got a tip that enabled me to go to the federal judge and get the subpoena quashed because the teacher’s attorney failed to pay me a witness fee which I found out is required by federal law.

In another case early in my career covering state government, an irate supreme court chief justice threatened me with a contempt of court citation for writing a story that listed attorneys who were potential choices for a vacant judgeship.

At the time the state was moving to a new system of naming judges with the goal of getting the process out of election politics as much as possible.

Instead of running for election like a city council member, they now stand on the ballot unopposed.The governor still makes the final appointment, however.

Anyway I told my editor about the threat. He said to ignore it.

Since it continued to nag at me I went to the attorney general and asked him if it were possible that I could be charged with contempt in such a situation.

He told me not to worry about it. I think he was amused. Of course a shield law would not have helped in that situation. But it does show some of the problems reporters can encounter.

And there are a few cases where the only way the truth can be published is if the reporter promises the source of information anonymity.

That is an important tool that virtually all other states have. Wyoming journalists deserve a law, too.