Barron: Let's not be like Kansas

CHEYENNE — The lawsuit filed recently by the Wyoming Education Association (WEA) to force state lawmakers to fulfill their financial constitutional responsibility to K-12 schools was no surprise.

This dispute between the school districts and the Legislature has been simmering for some time.

I’m assuming this legal action will at some point reach the Wyoming Supreme Court.

If so, I’m sure the he state’s high court will be asked by the defendants — the legislators — to give them some slack; times are tough, revenues are down.

But what if you have is a legislature that refuses to increases taxes for any reason or purpose?.

And if the courts say go find the money somewhere, then what?

Well, Kansas had that kind of a stalemate about six years ago.

It set off a dandy fight between the two branches of government.

More about that later.

School officials from Laramie County and Teton County informed the state earlier of their unmet need for new or renovated schools to house dozens of new students.

Cheyenne school district officials have also talked of floating a bond issue to pay for the schools since the state construction program is not moving quickly enough. Bonding is the old system used by school districts for school construction projects.

It resulted in wide disparities between the rich and poor school districts.That, in turn, spawned a series of lawsuits resulting in supreme court interventions in 1980 and the big bomb in 1995.

The latter, called Campbell One, threw out the entire school finance system and the academics as well.

The opinion, by then Justice Michael Gordon, said the state’s constitutional obligation to pay for an equitable method of financing K-12 schools was a priority; the legislature had to find the money for it regardless.

It was clearly a mandate.

The supreme court, apparently satisfied, withdrew its oversight in of the school finance plan in 2008.

In recent years, the economy faltered badly particularly due to the collapse of the coal industry.

Until then Wyoming built and renovated its schools with coal bonus money from coal leases. That money is gone now.

The WEA lawsuit claims the Legislature has failed to keep the K-12 funding model current to represent costs. As a result. “— students are being disadvantaged with increased class sizes, aging buildings and infrastructure, and insufficient school security measures,” WEA President Grady Hutchinson said in announcing the lawsuit. He also mentioned the growing shortage of education employees, including qualified teachers.

WEA lawyer Patrick Hacker said; “The point of the litigation is to get the legislature to do its constitutional duty.”

Good luck with that.

Legislators have expressed their unhappiness with the block system of financing the school districts; they want to know specifics; they want control of the money.

Some question the amount of reserves the districts hold or the big salaries they give to their superintendent and other administrators.They do not seem to be a mood to find more money for schools, certainly not through tax increases.

Before the last general session in January 2021, Gov. Mark Gordon said in his state-of-the-state message that the then K-12 shortfall funding issue is “the biggest elephant in the Capitol this year.”

The funding model, he said is no longer “sustainable” and must be changed.

That year the legislature did try with a compromise hybrid bill but it died.

The budget deficit of the school finance program has decreased over time. According to the Legislative Service Office, the latest shortfall estimate is $128 million for the two year biennium ending June 30, 2023. The change is due to a jump in revenue from various taxes.

Let’s look at Kansas.

According to a 2016 report by National Public Radio, the legislature and the supreme court came to an impasse after a series of lawsuits.

The Kansas Supreme Court gave state lawmakers an ultimatum: make school funding more equitable by a certain date or it would consider shutting down the state’s public schools.

Lawmakers followed up with a plan — to make it easier to impeach supreme court judges who attempt to “usurp the power” of the Legislature or governor.

Yet they also finally concocted a plan, ultimately flawed, but it addressed the court’s concerns over school funding.

The schools stayed open.

Will the Wyoming Supreme Court stick by the 1995 mandate? Will the court close the schools?

Stay informed.