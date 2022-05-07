Barron: Letting the dust settle

CHEYENNE — A bill drafting mistake called a “scrivener’s error” resulted in a delay in the startup activities of the new state gaming commission.

The intent of a 2021 law was to lift the sunset date on the Legislature’s 2020 authorization of the commission and to expand it to include regulation of skill games that were currently operating in the state.

It also expanded the membership of the gaming commission.

Because of the unintentional error, the law instead repealed the statute creating the gaming commission.

The 2022 Legislature easily passed a bill to correct the problem.

But Gov. Mark Gordon fretted about what the bill didn’t do. The way he read it the 2022 version meant that the commission would be obligated to give permits for skills games if they met all the requirements.

What he wanted was an amendment to limit the skill games licenses that would have shown the preference of the legislators. But it was never introduced.

The governor was getting mixed signals on skill games.

Since the lawmakers declined to even talk about expansion he concluded they did not want to limit the number of skills game licensed in the state.

In a March 10 letter to Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, Gordon said that while he doesn’t agreed with the policy to further expand skill games in Wyoming without at least giving local jurisdictions some voice in the matter, he signed the bill into law. If he had not, he wrote, there would be chaos in the state’s gaming industry.

The governor’s letter was one issue hashed over in a recent meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee.

Charles Moore, the director of the pari-mutuel commission and the new gaming commission said he and his staff read the law the same way as the governor — expansion of skill games is allowed.

“We are looking at expansion. We are preparing for it,” he said.

It would be fair to conclude that the reason the lawmakers made no move to control the growth of skills games was — money.

A gaming commission report said that 14 different skill games contributed $8.6 million in tax revenue since 2020 when the games were legalized.

Of that, the counties and the school foundation program got $3.8 million each and and $1.35 million went to “WGC distribution” which I assume is the Wyoming Gaming Commission.

There was some discussion during the meeting of minors using the skill “entertainment’ games.” Moore said they were signs to warn against the under 21 crowd from playing.

There also was some talk of maybe getting an emergency rule to put a limit on the number of skill games.

That didn’t gain much traction.

Moore said they expect the rules will be finished by fall.

Until then, he said, there will be no expansion.

Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Natrona, summed up what seemed to be the majority opinion

“My hope is we can leave the commission alone for now.” he said.

Mike Moser, executive director of the Wyoming Liquor Association agreed. He said his group always has supported limited expansion.

“Let things settle a little bit,” he said. Hundreds of businesses are waiting to get skill games.

“So everyone’s waiting for rules” he said.

The liquor retailers have supported skill games because income from the games kept many bars afloat when customer traffic was low during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is compelling about the new electronic games is how they proliferated in the last decade. Until then Wyoming had limited gaming and a lot of unregulated games.

Now the state has a gaming commission to regulate all these newcomers, including the latest — sports betting. It is an infant now but will grow like the others.

Moore said he’s been receiving calls from other states asking how Wyoming has handled gaming.

Wyoming perhaps has the opportunity to be a leader among small population states in how to properly regulate a lucrative new/old industry.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net.

