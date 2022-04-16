 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barron: Liquor licenses: a touchy study

  • Updated
  • 0

CHEYENNE — One of the more interesting interim studies facing the Legislature this year will be a touchy one — Wyoming liquor licenses.

Approved by the legislative leaders who sit on the management council, the Joint Corporation, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee got the assignment more than a week ago.

The committee co-chairman, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said the main goal is to make the process fair to municipalities.

Simply put the municipalities now receive $1,500 for a new retail liquor license, less for other types of licenses. In private sales, that scrap of paper — that ticket — can be worth anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000. It can be and is used as collateral for loans.

“I think we’ve gotten to the point where we have to look at a new process.” Zwonitzer said in an interview last week.

Because of population growth, the City of Cheyenne is entitled this year to one more retail liquor license.

The crush is on. As a result, the Cheyenne City Council has ten applicants for that one license. The council is scheduled to select one recipients by the end of the month.

This spurt activity has stimulated considerable discussion and calls for change in the law to give the locals more flexibility.

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins wants the state to allow more licenses to be issued, according to published reports. Competition he believes, is healthy and contributes to economic development, the erstwhile goal of all cities towns and counties

Ideally, Zwonitzer said, it would be great if the owner of a liquor retail license would return it to the city if he or she could not longer use it.

In real life it doesn’t work that way. Through private deals the license is transferred at high cost, sometimes more often than once.

This new license is very valuable.

It is easy to understand the position of the existing liquor dealer who paid big bucks for a license. The dealer is not anxious to see licenses issued to competitors the street down for $1,500.

Legislators have grappled with this issue in the past. Zwonitzer recalled that former Rep. Wayne Reese, a Cheyenne Democrat, offered a plan in the 2010’s to depreciate the value of a liquor license over a period of ten years.

If it had passed, Zwonitzer said, the state and city would not have the problem it has now with ultra high values on licenses. Reese’s plan was a way to start the process over

Of course it didn’t pass.

I once wrote that the liquor lobby was the most powerful in the Legislature. One of the Senate leaders agreed. He said it was because the liquor dealers all owed money to the banks. So the bankers lobbied in their favor, too.

Also one of my projects about legislators with conflicts of interest involved lawmakers with interest or ownership in liquor dispensing establishments.

The list was fairly long. Almost all of them voted on bills dealing with liquor licenses or liquor regulation.

Their defense was that they were representing a class of constituents, not themselves.

Legislators in the past also have offered ideas to compensate the liquor store owners for the big bucks they paid to get the license.

Constitutional constraints that prohibit using public funds for private purposes quashed those ideas.

Zwonitzer said other municipalities than Cheyenne also want changes to the laws.

In Sheridan, Mayor Rich Bridger is facing the same problem, With many applicants he would prefer a first come-first served approach, rather than having the city council decide, according to published accounts.

Although the 1,500 retail license is the gold standard, the state has a list of other licenses, all with their special rules, some silly.

Restaurant and bar-and-grill licenses require selling at least 60% food and not more than 40% alcohol.

Who and how do you regulate that?

The liquor license study is No. 4 priority on the committee’s list but I’m sure it will get attention.

Joan Barron

Joan Barron

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

