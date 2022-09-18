Barron: Locals say need to control gaming expansion

CHEYENNE — It wasn’t so long ago that Wyoming was regarded nationally as an anti-gambling state.

State law said gambling was illegal in Wyoming, with exceptions.

For many years those exceptions were few: charitable society games like bingo and pull tabs; social gambling and pari-mutual horse and calcutta races.

It all changed in 2013 when the Legislature approved a lottery, as well as off-track betting on historical horse races.

Money raised by the historic races, supporters said, would help support the horse breeders and live horse racing at Wyoming tracks.

Money raised by the lottery helped the public schools.

In 2020, the Legislature approved skill-based games. Those machines, a very distant cousin to slot machines, proliferated statewide.

The tax money from all the games rolled in, buttressing the state to deal with its crippled coal-based economy and helped cities, towns and counties as well.

At 20%, the tax on skill-based games’ revenue is higher than other states. Of that, 45% goes to support K-12 schools, an equal amount goes to cities towns and counties and 10% goes to the gaming commission.

In the fiscal year ending in June 2022, the skill games machines generated $2.6 million each for the schools and local governments.

The real moneymakers are the historic horse racing parlors. The gaming commission estimates the handle — the amount wagered— will top $1 billion by late this fiscal year.

The public backlash largely about the skill games was on the agenda at a gaming commission meeting August 23 in Casper.

It was discussed again at Legislative interim committee meetings of the Appropriations and Revenue Committees last week in Cheyenne.

During the gaming commission meeting, Paul Bertoglio of the Natrona County Commission said, “We are very concerned about saturation. We have been told we can’t do anything about it.”

But while most of the complaints appeared to be directed at the skill games, company representatives pointed out the number of machines has not increased.

The gaming commission initially authorized 306 locations statewide for skill games with 836 terminals.

They skill games people also said they welcomed “sideboards” — regulation.

Rep. Patrick Sweeney of Casper, a Revenue Committee member, said, however, that most of the complaints he received concerned historical horse racing.

In his written report to the Joint Appropriations Committee commission director, Moore recommended that — since the Legislature has not acted so far — lawmakers authorize the commission to develop rules to address the skill games expansion issue.

He also noted that few counties other than Natrona had complained about expansion.

But his report also recognized the dangers of saturation in a state with a small population like Wyoming.

Nevertheless, expansion is not in the near future.

In the last session, the Legislature passed a bill to correct a drafting error in a previous bill regarding skills-based gambling.

The new bill defined the people required to undergo background checks and fingerprinting to be licensed by the commission.

Unfortunately, the FBI didn’t like the definitions in the bill. So the Legislature next year once again must try to fix it while a sizable number of companies who want to established skills games in Wyoming are waiting across the border.

When he approved the corrections bill earlier this year, Gov. Mark Gordon questioned whether the Legislature really wanted to control skill gaming bill expansion, given lawmakers refused to pass an amendment he supported to limit the licenses.

The Revenue Committee is working on a bill to give counties the option to approve or reject additional gaming through a vote of the people. Other bills are also in the mix.

So that’s a start. Next year’s session will be a test of how the state chooses to handle its gaming boom. It’s hard to curtail that spigot of money, particularly if you have pledged, as many lawmakers have, never to raise taxes.