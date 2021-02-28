Barron: Makings of a transitory legislative session

CHEYENNE — Some ideas need time to ferment In the minds of Wyoming legislators.
If the idea is a good one, it will survive and eventually be embraced and passed.
So say veterans of the system.
Casper Republican Rep. Steve Harshman is testing this aphorism with his proposed constitutional amendment to make changes in the even-yeared budget session.
The proposal would junk the requirement for an introductory vote to get a bill considered in the short session.
The same bill passed the House in 2019 and again 2020 with the two-thirds majority needed to put an amendment on the ballot for voters to decide.
In those two years the bill failed in the Senate. in 2019 it drew only three yes votes from the 30-member Senate.
Last year it didn’t even reach the floor. The bill died in the Senate Education Committee.
So this will be Harshman’s third try.
The Senate’s resistance isn’t too surprising, given its reputation for deliberation, for caution.
Also the Senate limits the number of bills each member can sponsor in the budget session to three. Because of that limit and the size of the body, the introductory votes are much shorter than those in the house which has no bill limits for twice as many members.
I think anyone who has spent much time watching the budget session would agree it’s pretty clunky.
As a reporter I always considered it the short, brutal session because it was so busy with too many bills and moved so fast it was difficult to follow.
The lawmakers in the early 1970’s who worked on legislative reform wanted the budget session members to focus only on the budget except for bonafide emergency bills that could not wait another year for action.
That is how the introductory vote came into it.
Nevertheless each budget session still sees a lot of minor bills that get in, bills that could easily wait another year.
Harshman who is the prime sponsor of the budget bill, has maintained that the introductory vote is undemocratic. Arkansas is the only other state to have that special vote requirement, according to the National Council of State Legislatures web site.
Without the special vote, the bills would be handled as they are in the general session. The standing committees would do the vetting.
So far the 2021 session has about nine joint resolutions like Harshman’s to handle or not this year.
They all show the influence of far right legislators, the local Freedom Caucus.
A couple of bills are old friends. Senate Joint Resolution 2 calls for an Article V convention of state legislatures to impose restraints on government spending and term limits for members of Congress. That never passes.
Another requires that voters approve all tax increases. through a state ballot.
The same group is pushing a joint resolution to condemn the State Board of Medical Examiners for its statement calling for a stop to prescribing hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID 19. The sponsors want the board to retract that statement on grounds its action is unconstitutional.
Although few if any of these resolutions will pass they probably serve a purpose by allowing the sponsors to vent their anger at the system.
Meanwhile, when the strange session starts next week, Wyoming will not be the only Legislature struggling to operate despite the COVID 19 pandemic.
Nationwide, ours could be one of the more normal sessions. So many states have gone to all virtual because of the virus.
But Gov. Mark Gordon and public health officials are easing the rules here in light of more vaccinations and fewer cases.
Yet, I don’t think anyone is expecting anything major from this session. From what the legislative leaders say, it promises to be narrowly focused with the big issues, like long term revenue, left behind for later.
Again.
Yet, while they are in this transitory session, they could be passing Harshman’s bill to oil the machinery of their legislative process for the better.
It’s been marinated long enough.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net