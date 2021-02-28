Barron: Makings of a transitory legislative session

CHEYENNE — Some ideas need time to ferment In the minds of Wyoming legislators.

If the idea is a good one, it will survive and eventually be embraced and passed.

So say veterans of the system.

Casper Republican Rep. Steve Harshman is testing this aphorism with his proposed constitutional amendment to make changes in the even-yeared budget session.

The proposal would junk the requirement for an introductory vote to get a bill considered in the short session.

The same bill passed the House in 2019 and again 2020 with the two-thirds majority needed to put an amendment on the ballot for voters to decide.

In those two years the bill failed in the Senate. in 2019 it drew only three yes votes from the 30-member Senate.

Last year it didn’t even reach the floor. The bill died in the Senate Education Committee.

So this will be Harshman’s third try.

The Senate’s resistance isn’t too surprising, given its reputation for deliberation, for caution.