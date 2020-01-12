Barron: Manipulating sixth penny projects

The second option spreads those projects across the rest of the packages.

Most of the committee members favored the second option.

Their thinking was that if the two Cheyenne recreation projects — the gymnasium and the indoor sports facility — were bundled into their own package without any other projects, they would fail.

They were right about that.

Yet bundling the two recreation projects with other proposals resulted in bringing down the whole lot, including the fire house renovations, which were a public safety issue, and 10 rural town projects.

Some committee members said they feared that voters would reject a package that included only public safety projects.

During the pre-2017 election discussions, Amber Ash, a member of the Laramie County commissioners, was the only member of the sixth penny committee to object to the mixed method of packaging.

“Grouping them in an effort to try to get projects passed we don’t think are strong enough to stand on their own is wrong,” Ash said at the time.