Barron: Maybe Gordon will have a plan

CHEYENNE — At one point in the recent legislative session, Gov. Mark Gordon was described as the “real fiscal conservative.” This was a remarkable compliment coming as it did from one of the tight fisted members of the DBT (Death Before Taxes) group of lawmakers.
Gordon did his part to right the tottering ship of state when he whacked millions of dollars from the state budget. He sent it to the Legislature with hope they would find an answer to the nagging $300 million deficit in school funding around the bend.
What did they do? Well, not much.
The main thing they didn’t do was fix the $300 million education hole. So it was good to hear that Gordon will now get involved in the mess and try to find an answer that both the House and Senate can swallow — a plan.
There’s no doubt he has made points with his party members with his ultra tight budget. He can make plenty more if he develops a workable plan on K-12 education spending — as long as it doesn’t include any new or additional taxes.
Meanwhile, I have been following a couple of “who cares” measures way off the big bill list.
One bill would have curbed the powers of the legislative leaders who run the management council, the administrative arm of the Legislature. Critics claim the council has been guilty of over-reach in authorizing interim studies and too many task forces. Sponsored by the Senate leadership, the bill passed that chamber easily. But it went no further and died in the House.
What happened? In an email one of the sponsors, Sen. Ogden Driskill of Devils’ Tower, said he didn’t know. Neither do I but clearly the House leadership didn’t like the bill.
Then there is the second management council bill which aimed to reduce the number of Democrats on the council. Republican leaders claim the Democrats are over-represented compared to their numbers in the Legislature. Democrats hold two of 30 Senate seats and only seven of 60 House seats. Five Democrats serve currently on the 13 member management council.
Much of the debate I heard was over the original purpose of the council when it was created in 1971 along with the Legislative Service Office. Some lawmakers said they thought it was supposed to be nonpartisan like the permanent staff for the Legislative Service office.
I don’t remember much fuss about the party representation on the council. The more frequent arguments were about minority representation on the standing committees but that was nothing new. Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, a Laramie Democrat, said the reform legislators wanted parity on the council — nearly even representation between the two main political parties.
The bill that passed keeps the same leadership representation but reduces the size of the council by two members, one each from the House and Senate. A major changes moves selection of at-large members from the party caucuses to votes by the full House and full Senate.
In this model and with the Republican super majority, it is possible the Democrats could hold only two seats as the minority leaders of the House and Senate. No parity there.
House Bill 36 passed on mostly party line votes. During of the hearings, Rothfuss reminded the Republican members that they could find themselves in the minority party position someday.
The Republicans snickered.
“When will that be?” One asked.
“In a couple of years,” Rothfuss answered with a straight face.
The Republicans snickered some more.
And finally, I must share my favorite quote of the session with thanks to the Casper Star Tribune’s Morgan Hughes.
It came during a committee hearing on a bill to bar abortions if a fetal heartbeat could be detected.
Rep. Chip Neiman, a Hulett Republican, spoke in support of the bill and told of his experience in agriculture and how he could determine the viability of a fetal calf.
House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, a Laramie Democrat, objected. “You,” she told Neiman, “just compared a woman, her uterus, the choices that she makes, with a cow. Please don’t do that.”
The bill died.
