Barron: Maybe Gordon will have a plan

CHEYENNE — At one point in the recent legislative session, Gov. Mark Gordon was described as the “real fiscal conservative.” This was a remarkable compliment coming as it did from one of the tight fisted members of the DBT (Death Before Taxes) group of lawmakers.

Gordon did his part to right the tottering ship of state when he whacked millions of dollars from the state budget. He sent it to the Legislature with hope they would find an answer to the nagging $300 million deficit in school funding around the bend.

What did they do? Well, not much.

The main thing they didn’t do was fix the $300 million education hole. So it was good to hear that Gordon will now get involved in the mess and try to find an answer that both the House and Senate can swallow — a plan.

There’s no doubt he has made points with his party members with his ultra tight budget. He can make plenty more if he develops a workable plan on K-12 education spending — as long as it doesn’t include any new or additional taxes.

Meanwhile, I have been following a couple of “who cares” measures way off the big bill list.