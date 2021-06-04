Barron: Maybe Legislature will fix it

The committee will have until December to prepare a final report to be submitted to the management council which will sponsor it as a bill during the 2022 budget session.

Redistricting is difficult because it can cause conflicts when two legislators are moved into the same district that elects only one senator or representative. That is when it gets personal.

That is what caused the creation of the strangest senate configuration of all, Senate District 6.

Because of population growth in Laramie County, the boundaries of Senate District 6 had to be expanded northward into Goshen County.

One plan put Sens. Curt Meier of LaGrange and Wayne Johnson of Cheyenne into the same district.

That idea was discarded and the final Senate District 6 iteration was a tiny finger shaped extension hugging the Nebraska border. It took in Meier’s ranch and the prison in Torrington.

The drafters needed to include the prisoners to get enough residents to qualify as a district. Meier, who is now state treasurer, brought the amendment to the committee.

This was of course gerrymandering, but it was legal gerrymandering not the North Carolina kind that bundles minorities into one district to restrict their voting power.