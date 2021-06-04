Barron: Maybe Legislature will fix it

CHEYENNE —— It’s time again for that fun-filled decennial activity —the redistricting of the Wyoming Legislature.
This week during a meeting in Cheyenne, the Legislature’s Joint Interim Committee on Corporations, Election and Political Subdivision will start the adventure by endorsing the guidelines and principles for the work ahead.
The management council which includes legislative leaders already has adopted for the committee guidelines used in the 2011 interim in putting together the work that led to the 2012 redistricting bill passed by the Legislature, according to a memo from the Legislative Service Office.
That is as good a benchmark as any. The corporation committee during that interim ten years ago handled the often touchy redistricting job efficiently. The chairmen of that period, former state Rep. Pete Illoway of Cheyenne and Sen. Cale Case of Lander adhered to their policy of transparency with lots of public meetings.
The new corporations committee is chaired by Sen. Ogden Driskill of Devils’ Tower and state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer of Cheyenne. Case also is a committee member again this year.
The 2011 pattern of holding a raft of hearings will continue this summer with eight to twelve regional public hearings to be scheduled along with four to five committee meetings.
The committee will have until December to prepare a final report to be submitted to the management council which will sponsor it as a bill during the 2022 budget session.
Redistricting is difficult because it can cause conflicts when two legislators are moved into the same district that elects only one senator or representative. That is when it gets personal.
That is what caused the creation of the strangest senate configuration of all, Senate District 6.
Because of population growth in Laramie County, the boundaries of Senate District 6 had to be expanded northward into Goshen County.
One plan put Sens. Curt Meier of LaGrange and Wayne Johnson of Cheyenne into the same district.
That idea was discarded and the final Senate District 6 iteration was a tiny finger shaped extension hugging the Nebraska border. It took in Meier’s ranch and the prison in Torrington.
The drafters needed to include the prisoners to get enough residents to qualify as a district. Meier, who is now state treasurer, brought the amendment to the committee.
This was of course gerrymandering, but it was legal gerrymandering not the North Carolina kind that bundles minorities into one district to restrict their voting power.
It may be legal but it doesn’t seem fair to count inmates who cannot vote in the first place.
The prison policy initiative website for the Prison Gerrymandering Project said Wyoming law on the definition of residence does not apply to a prison cell.
The Supreme Court requires districts to be based on equal population in order to give each resident the same access to government, the web site reads.
“But a longstanding flaw in the Census counts incarcerated people as residents of the prison location, even though they can’t vote and aren’t a part of the surrounding community.
"When legislators claim people incarcerated in their districts are legitimate constituents, they award people who live close to the prison more of a say in government than everybody else,” according to the Prison Gerrymandering Project.
Other states have adopted laws prohibiting prison gerrymandering.
Although Wyoming has no such movement, the Legislature this time around maybe could at least do something about Senate District 6.
A group of residents from the smaller rural counties in north and northeastern Wyoming challenged the 2012 plan in court but the the lawsuit floundered because of a technicality.
The plaintiffs claimed the plan ignored the requirement that House and Senate districts be drawn as much as practicable along county lines.As a result, the less-populated rural counties did not get fair representation in the plan, the lawsuit claimed.
Ten years ago, the counties that grew in population were Campbell and Sublette. That growth dictated the configuration of legislative districts in their respective regions of the state.
This year the leading growth counties are Teton and Lincoln, followed by Laramie County.
At the other end, Washakie County experienced the most population loss followed by Carbon County and Hot Springs County.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net