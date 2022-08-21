Barron: Meet the Wyoming Trump Party

CHEYENNE — Has the Wyoming Republican Party morphed so completely in its love affair with the former president that it needs a new brand?

Some observers say yes indeed — Trump’s landslide win over his most outspoken critic, Rep. Liz Cheney, gives him the renaming rights.

It’s Trump’s party now, they say.

The Republican primary election results certainly showed that Wyoming GOP voters are angry with Cheney and want her out.

They embraced Trump’s picks even down ballot except for one.

That’s true. But wait.

Interviews of various GOP voters revealed that many were not so angry with Cheney for her war against Trump as they were for her neglect of her constituents — them, the GOP primary voters.

This attitude shows jealousy among Wyoming voters. They don’t like to be ignored in favor of a bigger prize, a bigger audience, a more important mission. They are fussy.

And this jealousy is a trait among Wyoming voters that has persisted for decades.

When I first started reporting at the Casper Star-Tribune years ago, Secretary of State Thyra Thomson was a very attractive and successful Republican official.

I asked her once about running for Congress, perhaps, where her late husband had served.

Wyoming voters, she said, don’t like it if you change office.

Thomson never found out because she stayed in the No. 2 slot. I was told she had often considered a race for higher office like governor and had lots of support, but was actively discouraged to do so by the Republican all-male hierarchy.

Wyoming Sen. Gale McGee lost his seat to Republican Malcolm Wallop in 1976.

Wallop, a state senator and rancher related to the Queen of England, ran a successful, expensive TV campaign.

McGee, a former University of Wyoming history professor whose speaking skills were in demand in and out of Washington, was blamed for his time spent in the district, not in Wyoming.

Critics said he lost touch with Wyoming voters.

That is apparently the biggest crime for incumbents.

The late former Gov. Ed Herschler told me once how he learned a lesson about constituents.

One day he met an old rancher friend on the street in Kemmerer. The friend told him “I’m not going to vote for you.”

Herschler asked why. “Because you didn’t ask me,” the rancher said.

As governor, Herschler was known for devoting time always to his constituents over department heads.

A Democrat in a Republican state, he was elected to an unprecedented three terms as governor.

That was a long time ago, but maybe Wyoming voters haven’t changed that much.

They want to be courted and counted.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso understands the Wyoming psyche.

He has been returning every weekend to meet and greet in Wyoming. He keeps in touch.

As for Cheney, I think she decided months ago to put “The Great Task” — keeping Trump out of the White House — first.

So, she accepted an appointment to be vice chairman of the commission investigating the Trump administration and its connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

That job has taken a lot of her time away from her Wyoming constituents.

She did have a period before the primary when she could have barnstormed the state. She had plenty of money and could fly from one gathering to the next.

Sadly, she couldn’t do that because of death threats against her and her family by Trump thug supporters.

Because of those threats, she has a contingent of Capitol security guards accompanying her on outings here and in D.C.

Trump organization threats prevented Cheney from the essential job of connecting with Wyoming voters.

And that situation is the worst development of this nasty, ugly, raw campaign.

Wyoming elections and politicians, in my opinion, have been lively but not dangerous, at least in recent years. Always some dirty tricks, some heated name-calling, maybe. But in general, the people involved were decent people, essentially honest, and they acted accordingly.

That era is gone.

We must recognize that the Wyoming Republican Party — that I respected despite major disagreements — is dying.

Not dead, not quite yet.