CHEYENNE — I don’t think enough attention has been paid to the work Wyoming’s former governor Mike Sullivan contributed to the Irish peace talks beginning in 1999.

That was the year he was appointed ambassador to Ireland by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat like Sullivan.

When President Joe Biden recently visited Ireland, his ancestral home, the local digital newspaper, Cowboy Daily News ran a good interview with Sullivan and his term as ambassador to Ireland. But there was more to the story I was fortunate to have a ground floor look at Sullivan in his role as ambassador to Ireland.

After he was settled in, I visited Ireland on a half assignment-half vacation with my granddaughter Ann.

The assignment portion was to do a profile piece about Sullivan’s new job and how he was getting on in general in his ancestral land.

The former governor was recovering from heart surgery at the time.

During a visit to his office in the embassy in Dublin, a friendly woman who was an assistant gushed over Sullivan as “the best boss we ever had.”

Her only regret, she said was his name; there were so very many Michael Sullivan’s in Ireland. The name was like John Jones is here.

Sullivan showed me around his office and pointed out a stunning Celtic Cross statue which was a gift from Gerry Adams, the Sinn Fein leader.

An interesting guy, Adams always denied he was ever a member of the outlawed Irish Republican Army, but I don’t think anybody believed him. He was a smart leader though and apparently concluded that the wise path for the ultimate Irish reunification effort for the north and south was through politics and peace talks.

Although Sullivan got precious little press coverage in the U.S. during his years in Dublin when he was involved in those peace talks, the Irish press was paying attention.

The coverage was all positive, almost lavish.

He was a big hit.

Which is interesting given that the Irish Press in the United States (yes, there has been such a thing in the East) opposed Sullivan’s appointment in the beginning.

“The Irish Voice” in New York said Sullivan’s name is unknown in Irish American circles; had no “street credibility whatever with Irish Americans” and Sullivan got the ambassadorship only because he helped Clinton in the West during the 1992 presidential campaign.

The guy the “Irish street” wanted in that job was Democrat Bruce Harrison, a former Federal Housing Finance Board Chairman and House Member from Connecticut who obtained “tens of thousands of illegal Irish their green cards” and was involved in the Irish peace process and linked to Sinn Fein.

Instead they got Mike Sullivan, an honest, unflashy smart Wyoming lawyer, a conservative former governor of Wyoming. He turned out to be an ambassador who was able to connect to Irish leaders and the people.

While in Ireland, Sullivan honed his skills as a negotiator in the peace talks, and continued to use them in his legal practice back home in Casper.

During the trip we accompanied Sullivan to one of the unappealing duties of an ambassador or other official; visiting a ploughing contest in south Ireland, especially in rainy season.

The rain was constant and a bit chilled but Sullivan soldiered in the mud from tent to tent, greeting the farmers.

At one point he muttered that here was nothing he could eat in Ireland that was allowed by his diet.

With his chauffeur named Miles at the wheel of the ambassador’s car, we rode slowly through the throngs of people on foot at the sides of the road walking to the contest. Sullivan fretted aloud that those people scattered by his car would hate him.

Later in our trip we had a chance to visit the Guinness mansion that had been sold to the government of the Irish Republic. As such it would soon be closed to the public.

Sullivan suggested we all go and tour the house.

Which we did. We piled into the ambassador’s car, including me, Ann, Mike Sullivan, spouse Jane and Miles, the chauffeur.

The tour was great.

We got to see how the gentry lived.