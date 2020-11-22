Barron: Missile site cleanup takes long-awaited step

The 1998 investigation resulted in the construction of a water treatment plant to remove the TCE from Cheyenne’s water wells that supply about one-third of the city’s drinking water.

It is possible the contaminated plume west of Cheyenne is the largest of all the missile site legacies. It has measured 4 to 12 miles long and up to three miles wide in spots.

Several years ago, the Corps identified the source area at Launching Service Building No. 1 at the Atlas 4 site.

Testing showed the site had TCE levels of 240,000 parts per billion; The Environmental Protection Agency considers no more than five parts per billion to be the safe level for human consumption.

A year or so ago the Corps identified the leading edge of the plume west of Cheyenne; that was another breakthrough.

So now they know where it started and where it has stopped at least so far.

The project got off to a shaky beginning.

Initially there were not enough volunteers to justify the establishment of a citizen Restoration Advisory Board.

Some locals put together their own group and ultimately formed the basis for a legitimate RAB.