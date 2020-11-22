Barron: Missile site cleanup takes long-awaited step

CHEYENNE — The COVID pandemic and lousy weather did not deter an Army Corps of Engineers team from continuing work tracking an underground stream of polluted water west of Cheyenne last spring and summer.
Instead they plowed on, installing monitoring wells to determine the boundaries of the leading edge of the plume west of Cheyenne.
The contaminated stream is from the abandoned Atlas Missile Site 4, one of many that operated in the 1950’s and 1960’s during the height of the Cold War.
Atlas 4 was active from 1960 to 1965.
Airmen at that time cleaned the missile components with trichloroethylene (TCE) a highly toxic solvent similar to the type used in dry cleaning.
Contamination can cause cancer, liver and lung damage.
Unaware of the risks from the cleaner, the airmen let it run off the launching pads into ground pits and ultimately into the aquifer that supplies about 30 percent of the City of Cheyenne’s water.
In 1998 the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality identified TCE at the missile site. The Corps started its investigation shortly thereafter.
As you can tell, this cleanup has been in the works for a long time.
Yet some experts have pointed out that 20 years is the norm for cleanup at other missile sites in the country.
The 1998 investigation resulted in the construction of a water treatment plant to remove the TCE from Cheyenne’s water wells that supply about one-third of the city’s drinking water.
It is possible the contaminated plume west of Cheyenne is the largest of all the missile site legacies. It has measured 4 to 12 miles long and up to three miles wide in spots.
Several years ago, the Corps identified the source area at Launching Service Building No. 1 at the Atlas 4 site.
Testing showed the site had TCE levels of 240,000 parts per billion; The Environmental Protection Agency considers no more than five parts per billion to be the safe level for human consumption.
A year or so ago the Corps identified the leading edge of the plume west of Cheyenne; that was another breakthrough.
So now they know where it started and where it has stopped at least so far.
The project got off to a shaky beginning.
Initially there were not enough volunteers to justify the establishment of a citizen Restoration Advisory Board.
Some locals put together their own group and ultimately formed the basis for a legitimate RAB.
The citizen board then disagreed with the treatment options the Corps was considering at that time.
They claimed the agency wanted to use the cheapest method possible and one which might not may remedy the underlying problem. They wanted a total cleanup.
Senator John Barrasso learned of the problem.
He shared with a Senate committee his concern about the threat of a contaminated plume to Wyoming’s capital city.
Later the project received $6.4 million more for Atlas 4 field work.
During a recent “virtual” meeting of the Atlas 4 RAB, the project manager, Jeff Gill, said a lot was accomplished over the summer with 35 more wells installed, bringing to 135 the number that will help develop information on the edge of the plume, its boundaries.
The project also provides long term monitoring with 260 sampling points.
The goal is to be sure that water users are not exposed to the TCE pollutant.
In addition three pilot studies are underway, including two at the source site.
All the work is geared toward a feasibility study for a long term solution including an effective cost-efficient remedy to cleanup the underground polluted stream.
Whatever long term treatment remedy is recommended is likely to stir more controversy by the citizen board and residents living west of Cheyenne in the path of the plume.
But for now, all seems good.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net
