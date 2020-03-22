Barron: Money, the law and the gaming commission

The tribes worried that the bill would expand gambling and hurt their casino business.

In September of 2019 the legislative management council pushed the Travel, Recreation Wildlife and Natural Resources Committee to keep working on a gaming bill after the earlier version died.

The committee co-chairman, Sen. Ogden Driskill of Devils Tower, had the job of convincing the committee to keep working on a new bill and then shepherding it through the Legislature.

At some point, the committee took out the so-called “gray games” such as bingo and pull tabs to avoid invoking the wrath of groups like the VFW and the Knights of Columbus.

One of the more interesting parts of the new law could open the door to an even greater expansion of legal gambling.

It gives the new commission the job of conducting a study of gaming in the state, including the number and location of devices and the amount of wagering and revenue produced.

Then the commission will present options to the Legislature for regulation of all types of games including sports wagering, skill-based amusement games and video game terminals along others that are commercially viable.

It doesn’t specifically mention casinos.

Still, this is getting into big-time stuff. There’s no room for gray games in this crowd.

Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.

