Barron: Money, the law and the gaming commission

CHEYENNE — The 2020 law creating the Wyoming Gaming Commission is one of those bills that had many lives.
The idea, the need and several bills have been around for years. Two years ago, the Legislature came close to passing a bill but didn’t. It died but a clone-type bill was revived and passed.
I think there were two reasons for the resuscitation —the law and money.
The law was the Dec. 2018 opinion written by then-Attorney General Peter Michael that declared so-called “skill games” were illegal gambling under Wyoming law.
By that time, there were several hundred of the skill game machines operating in the state, most of them in bars. The bar owners suddenly were made aware they were liable for criminal prosecution because of these machines.
Michael issued the opinion letter at the request of law enforcement officials. The specific request pertained to the electronic games manufactured by Banilla Games.
“These machines are illegal gambling devices under Wyoming law. Those who play them are engaged in gambling, which is a crime in Wyoming, and those who provide the games are engaged in professional gambling, which is also a crime in Wyoming,” Michael wrote.
As for money, the shakier the state’s revenue became, the more attractive the lawmakers found the fees and taxes the state could collect from the gaming machines.
The Legislature Service Office was unable to estimate the income from the fees and taxes in the new law because of lack of information about the number of skill games operating in the state. The law doesn’t go fully into effect until July 1, 2021.
The new gaming commission becomes an umbrella agency over the pari-mutuel commission.
The law gives skill game operators a 60-day grace period to get a decal from the commission — for a fee of $50—as the first step to regulation. Then all gaming operators will have to pay a $2,500 fee to operate until June 30, 2021, in addition to a 20 percent tax paid weekly on the previous week’s proceeds.
The fees and taxes go into the new gaming commission account. When it reaches $1 million, the 20 percent tax share of collections will be divided with 45 percent each going to local governments and the school foundation program and 10 percent to the gaming commission account.
This new government business could easily generate millions of dollars for schools and local governments.
Not bad for an idea given up for dead last year.
A similar bill died in the summer of 2019 largely because of oppositions from lobbyists from an anonymous group that later was identified as the Northern Arapaho Tribe, one of two tribes that operate casinos on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
The tribes worried that the bill would expand gambling and hurt their casino business.
In September of 2019 the legislative management council pushed the Travel, Recreation Wildlife and Natural Resources Committee to keep working on a gaming bill after the earlier version died.
The committee co-chairman, Sen. Ogden Driskill of Devils Tower, had the job of convincing the committee to keep working on a new bill and then shepherding it through the Legislature.
At some point, the committee took out the so-called “gray games” such as bingo and pull tabs to avoid invoking the wrath of groups like the VFW and the Knights of Columbus.
One of the more interesting parts of the new law could open the door to an even greater expansion of legal gambling.
It gives the new commission the job of conducting a study of gaming in the state, including the number and location of devices and the amount of wagering and revenue produced.
Then the commission will present options to the Legislature for regulation of all types of games including sports wagering, skill-based amusement games and video game terminals along others that are commercially viable.
It doesn’t specifically mention casinos.
Still, this is getting into big-time stuff. There’s no room for gray games in this crowd.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.