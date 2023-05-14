It’s taking a long time to shake some of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can still find empty shelves in the grocery stores; some brands have disappeared altogether and in general the choices for your shopping trip are diminished whether it be for coffee or for a car.

If you are in the public transit business, you struggle with shortages of drivers and buses, both essential for any such operation.

I always liked a bus even the rattling old heaps. Years ago they got me to and from work and school and out of the cold.

The best part; they were cheap transportation.

Administrators of the new post-pandemic public transit systems are looking at fare free transit as an option for a more efficient operation.

It sounds great but I’m having a difficult time trying to understand how this works financially. And I am not alone.

There is a national debate over whether it is good or bad.

The City of Cheyenne, a small city, meanwhile, is planning to offer fixed-route bus service free of charge through much of the capital city this summer. The target date is July 1 to begin, Renae Jording, the city’s public transit director wrote in an e-mail.

That date depends on availability of resources, drivers and vehicles, she added.

Getting those resources is a widespread problem.

Casper city officials were so tickled to get two new buses for the city’s transit program recently that they threw a party to celebrate.

Meanwhile the Cheyenne City Council approved the 2023 Cheyenne Transit plan, after a year in the making through all those hearings and such.

The largest city in the U.S. to try free bus service is Kansas City. In 2019, the Kansas City, Mo. Council directed the city manager to dedicate $8 million to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to make up for lost fare revenue, according to Governinng.com.

Although the program is scheduled to expire or sunset at the end of 2023, local officials are preparing to make it permanent because it has been a success on nearly so all the measures they cared about.

But their experience or lessons learned may not be so easy to transport to other cities, the Governing article said.

The benefits of eliminating transit fare, supporters point out, including making if more equitable by removing barriers for low-income passengers and improving mobility for people with disabilities.

Also it helps by letting passengers board a bus at any door without fumbling for change or a pass, a change that can speed up travel times and keep buses on schedule. Moreover, it also reduced conflicts on a bus over fare payments.

Proponents also claim that zero-fare transit will improve ridership. That concept was hard to test in Kansas City given it began at the same time as the onset of that pandemic.

The pandemic cost transit systems everywhere millions of regular passengers and has been sluggish in returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Who pays for this Nirvana in public transportation?

That was easy in Kansas City which had a transit system that traditionally collected little from bus riders. Fare collections had been about $12 million per year.

Henceforth, according to supporters, it was easy enough for the city to make up the $8 million of that loss from the city budget coupled with federal COVID-19 relief funds available to fill any gaps.

Those federal funds allow cities to experiment in free-fare transportation. Advocates want to see these changes permanent.

Opponents say free public transit that doesn’t bankrupt agencies would require a revolution in transit funding.

Most voters travel by car and are not sympathetic to paying subsidies for public transit.

In Cheyenne the transit agencies proposed budget includes money to pay for all four routes, according to the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle.. Most of the money will come from the Federal Transit Authority but a local match will also be needed.

Transit officials believe the local community will come through with that match.

We will see.

Regardless of the outcome the transit people are to be commended for being willing to explore new ideas.