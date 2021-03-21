Barron: Naming new Casper building a local control issue

CHEYENNE — It appears the new Casper state office building will be named for noted geologist John Wold after all.
More than a week ago the House Appropriations Committee voted out a bill that would settle the naming issue. House Bill 132 would name it after the Casper geologist and philanthropist.The bill is on general file awaiting floor action.
At that committee meeting, a Cheyenne sixth grader helped smooth the way for the Wold name and the bill.
The bill’s chief sponsors are Rep. Tom Walters and Sen. Bill Landen, both of Casper, the co-chairmen of a nine-member advisory task force to provide guidance and expertise for the construction of the new $45 million office building.
Their proposed law overrules the earlier vote of the State Building Commission that includes the Gov. Mark Gordon Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
The majority of those elected officials chose to name the building after the late long-time Secretary of State Thyra Thomson. Buchanan nominated Thomson for the honor.
Thomson served six, four-year terms as Secretary of State, retiring in 1987. She died in 2013 at age 96.
The naming issue is one of “local control,” Walters said during the Appropriations Committee meeting when the bill came up.
“We’ve taken it away from locals who have worked on the project for the last two and a half years or actually seven to eight years,” he said.
Although the task force wasn’t formed until 2018, the Legislature had been putting money aside for the Casper office building beginning in 2013, another task force member, Rep. Steve Harshman said earlier.
Walters said the task force helped with various challenges associated with the construction, from dealing with unhappy evicted tenants to design changes needed to accommodate the new chancery court.
The task force wanted the building to be named after someone from Casper.
The names suggested in addition to Wold were Gov. Mike Sullivan, Sen. John Barrasso and the late Secretary of State and Attorney General Joe Meyer.
All are from Casper.
Sullivan dropped from the list because another group is planning a new building in Casper to be named after him and his wife, Jane.
Although Wold wasn’t a Casper native, he moved there in 1949 after military service in the navy in World War II.
The oilman served in the Legislature, in Congress and was state chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party.
Wold started an oil company, had joint ventures in coal mines in the Powder River Basin, started a trona mine in southwestern Wyoming and later sold it. He also was a cattle rancher.
He died in 2017 at age 100.
As for the State Building Commission choice, Walter said of the bill, ”This isn’t intended to be a slight against Thyra Thomson. She was a worthy individual. But she lived in Cheyenne.”
An observer at the meeting was eleven-year-old Andrew Lewis, Thrya Thomson’s great grandson
Asked to address the committee, the sixth grader said, “Either candidate would be a phenomenal choice. Both are important to Wyoming history.”
With that statement, the young man got the committee members off the hook, as it were. One member said he also gave the lawmakers a shot of encouragement for the future.
“We needed that,” said Rep. Bob Nicholas of Cheyenne, the chairman. He added, “I’ll guarantee that at some point in time a building will be named for Thyra Thomson.”
The committee gave Lewis a round of applause and went on to pass the bill 6 to 1.The no vote was cast by Andy Schwartz of Teton County, one of the two Democrats on the committee.
Schwartz said he would like to see a state building named for a woman.
Meanwhile the new Casper State Office Building is supposed to be ready for occupancy sometime this year.
The new 110,000 square foot complex will consolidate a dozen or so state agencies that are now in rented offices around Casper. The building will house nearly 400 state employees,
