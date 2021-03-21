Barron: Naming new Casper building a local control issue

He died in 2017 at age 100.

As for the State Building Commission choice, Walter said of the bill, ”This isn’t intended to be a slight against Thyra Thomson. She was a worthy individual. But she lived in Cheyenne.”

An observer at the meeting was eleven-year-old Andrew Lewis, Thrya Thomson’s great grandson

Asked to address the committee, the sixth grader said, “Either candidate would be a phenomenal choice. Both are important to Wyoming history.”

With that statement, the young man got the committee members off the hook, as it were. One member said he also gave the lawmakers a shot of encouragement for the future.

“We needed that,” said Rep. Bob Nicholas of Cheyenne, the chairman. He added, “I’ll guarantee that at some point in time a building will be named for Thyra Thomson.”

The committee gave Lewis a round of applause and went on to pass the bill 6 to 1.The no vote was cast by Andy Schwartz of Teton County, one of the two Democrats on the committee.

Schwartz said he would like to see a state building named for a woman.

Meanwhile the new Casper State Office Building is supposed to be ready for occupancy sometime this year.

The new 110,000 square foot complex will consolidate a dozen or so state agencies that are now in rented offices around Casper. The building will house nearly 400 state employees,

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0