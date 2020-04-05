Barron: Notes from a hot special session

CHEYENNE — Historically, Wyoming’s special sessions of the Legislature have been short and limited in scope.
The last special session, in 2004, ran for six days and resulted in the passage of six bills. Two of those bills were proposed constitutional amendments dealing with tort reform that appeared on the November 2004 ballot.
This year the legislators are facing the likelihood of a special session later largely because of the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislative leaders sitting as the management council will meet April 16 to talk about it and make plans. The get-together will be a “virtual” session rather than face-to-face.
The 2004 special session was the first called by the Legislature. Until then only the governor had the power to convene the lawmakers. Voters changed the system and the constitution when they adopted an amendment in the 2002 general election to allow the Legislature that authority as well.
The lawmakers of 2004 worked quickly because they did not enjoy spending too much time in Cheyenne during the hot summer months. They convened on July 12 and went home July 17.
If they stayed in Cheyenne much longer, they also risked being booted from their motels by the reservations made previously for crowds of visitors during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
It was a hot session in all respects — in temperature and debates on and off the floor.
Although the Capitol Building was air conditioned, the House and Senate chambers were not at that time.
Because of the heat, the leaders of both chambers relaxed the dress code so the mostly male members could remove their jackets and work in shirt sleeves.
The chambers have since been air conditioned, so no legislator needs to swelter through a special session in July, or any other summer month.
The main reason for the special session was tort reform.
An insurance company that was a major medical malpractice carrier for Wyoming physicians left the state. The result was a sizable increase in the cost of premiums from other companies if the coverage was available at all.
Because of the high premiums, physicians were leaving the state or were retiring. One report said Wyoming physicians were paying $20,000 more per year than their colleagues in adjoining states that had tort reform.
The health care community lobbied for a cap on non-economic damages so the state could join insurance pools in surrounding states that already had capped the amount of damages sought in medical malpractice lawsuits.
Supporters defined non-economic damages to include pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and loss of consortium.
Tort reform by that time had been an issue in the state and legislature for more than a decade.
The lobbying by both sides was fierce. The insurance companies and medical and dental societies were on one side and the trial lawyers on the other.
In their budget session earlier in 2004, the lawmakers had failed to pass the amendment capping non-economic damages.
Between then and the July special session, the issue seemed to become more of a crisis, at least in the degree and pitch of the rhetoric which convinced the lawmakers to act.
In the special session, enough legislators changed their minds to cobble together the two-thirds majority vote needed to get the caps issue on the general election ballot.
A second tort reform amendment — to authorize a panel to screen medical malpractice lawsuits — also passed.
At the end of the special session, then-Senate President April Brimmer Kunz of Cheyenne apologized to the voters for the TV ad blitz they would have to endure in the coming campaign, from both sides of tort reform.
In the end, the voters rejected the caps amendment to medical malpractice damages but approved creation of a medical review panel.
The medical review panel under the attorney general still survives.
The purpose of the panel is to winnow out frivolous malpractice lawsuits before they get to court.
Reviews by lawyers familiar with the system have been mixed.
Since all of its activities are confidential, the panel is difficult to assess.
After the voters expressed their resistance to limiting non-economic damages for medical malpractice, the issue faded from public discourse.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
