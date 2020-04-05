Barron: Notes from a hot special session

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE — Historically, Wyoming’s special sessions of the Legislature have been short and limited in scope.

The last special session, in 2004, ran for six days and resulted in the passage of six bills. Two of those bills were proposed constitutional amendments dealing with tort reform that appeared on the November 2004 ballot.

This year the legislators are facing the likelihood of a special session later largely because of the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislative leaders sitting as the management council will meet April 16 to talk about it and make plans. The get-together will be a “virtual” session rather than face-to-face.

The 2004 special session was the first called by the Legislature. Until then only the governor had the power to convene the lawmakers. Voters changed the system and the constitution when they adopted an amendment in the 2002 general election to allow the Legislature that authority as well.

The lawmakers of 2004 worked quickly because they did not enjoy spending too much time in Cheyenne during the hot summer months. They convened on July 12 and went home July 17.