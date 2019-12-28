Barron: Overly long movies worth enduring

CHEYENNE — I don’t know about you, but I hope the movie industry has some mercy and lightens up on the length of new films.

I realize there has been considerable carping about the new running time of movies. It reached a peak for me this year with two movies: “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

As a long time movie nut, I was waiting for both of these films. I saw the two but not in a movie theater. What stopped me from trotting out to the local movie palace was the running times.

“The Irishman” ran three and a half hours. No intermission. You can’t rewind movie theater films so you either miss part of the plot or risk having an embarrassing accident.

Those options were not appealing, so I watched the Martin Scorsese mob movie on Netflix at home over two nights. I liked it for the most part; the cast — those pros DeNiro, Pacino and Pesci — were incredibly good. I say this although I never have been a Scorsese fan and despised “Gangs of New York” for its gratuitous violence and murky plot.

The two-part viewing, though not preferred, worked for me.