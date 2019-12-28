Barron: Overly long movies worth enduring

CHEYENNE — I don’t know about you, but I hope the movie industry has some mercy and lightens up on the length of new films.
I realize there has been considerable carping about the new running time of movies. It reached a peak for me this year with two movies: “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
As a long time movie nut, I was waiting for both of these films. I saw the two but not in a movie theater. What stopped me from trotting out to the local movie palace was the running times.
“The Irishman” ran three and a half hours. No intermission. You can’t rewind movie theater films so you either miss part of the plot or risk having an embarrassing accident.
Those options were not appealing, so I watched the Martin Scorsese mob movie on Netflix at home over two nights. I liked it for the most part; the cast — those pros DeNiro, Pacino and Pesci — were incredibly good. I say this although I never have been a Scorsese fan and despised “Gangs of New York” for its gratuitous violence and murky plot.
The two-part viewing, though not preferred, worked for me.
“One Upon a Time in Hollywood” came in one hour shorter than ”The Irishman” at two and one half hours. I watched it on cable’s On Demand for $5.99 in one sitting and repeated the latter part of the film the next day.
I liked it as well for the most part, although I am not fan of director Quentin Tarantino either. I hated “Pulp Fiction.”
My theory on longer movie running times is the industry must make movies longer to support the higher prices at the box office. Yet this goes against the need for theater owners to show a film as many times as possible to make money. They can’t to it with ultra-long movies.
It should be noted that two classics, “Casablanca” and “The Maltese Falcon” each run for one hour and 42 minutes.
Those times were considered way too long when the movies were made in the early 1940s. “Gone With the Wind,” a 1939 epic, was an exception with an intermission.
Those productions were class-A movies. The lesser quality class-B movies at the time ran slightly more than one hour.
If you watch them today on TMC, you may be surprised how some end abruptly as if they were cut off at a certain time point, regardless of the plot or dialogue.
Meanwhile, the big blockbuster action superhero films that came along later are valued by the industry because they feed the essential international film market.
Most of the superhero movies contain little dialogue in the subtitles, which movie goers in countries like China and Russia appreciate.
I’m not sure how the Russians and Chinese felt about the “Lord of the Rings” series. To me they were too long and repetitious.
I got thoroughly sick of Gollum, the shiny reptilian creature who apparently was a Hobbit gone bad. Gollum had way too much screen time. That is an example of one movie that to me was not worth the time and the numb behind.
The problem with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was the scenes at the end.
The scenes showed the Brad Pitt character meeting the evil Charles Manson and his tribe of adoring young girls. The encounter and the hints of the slaughter to follow were a pivotal point to signify the end of one era in Hollywood’s history and the changes to come. The scene could have been cut, not eliminated, and it wouldn’t lose the impact intended.
As for “The Irishman,” it also is too long. While not a masterpiece, it is close to being one. As such, it is a movie worth investing both time and a numb behind if necessary.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.