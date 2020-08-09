Barron: 'Pale horse, pale rider,' a unique pandemic tale

The story is sad and bitter as the young couple tries to ignore the war and the pandemic dictating their future.

Miranda is felled by the virus, Adam cares for her in her boarding house room.

She is seriously ill and her editor finally gets her into a hospital.

The book graphically describes the symptoms and the ghastly dreams she had in her delirium.

It was authentic because it all happened to Porter who was 28 years old during the 1918-1919 flu pandemic and nearly died from the virus.

She was working for Rocky Mountain News in Denver and was dating a young soldier who was readying for deployment overseas.

As in the book, the young soldier nursed her at her boarding house until her editor pulled strings to get her admitted to a hospital.

But the hospital was so overcrowded that Porter, with a fever of 105, was left on a gurney in a hallway for nine days.

She was so ill that the newspaper had her obituary in set type, according to various internet sources.

Because of the high fever, her hair turned white and then fell out.