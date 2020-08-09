Barron: 'Pale horse, pale rider,' a unique pandemic tale

CHEYENNE — When the movie theaters re-opened — kind of —after the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, they featured big, popular old adventure movies, like “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
These were comfort movies, old friends. We knew the plot and how they would end. No fretting to see if the hero or some other favorite character survived.
Yet some citizens preferred to dig into stories and movies about previous epidemics instead. There were plenty of those throughout history.
Somehow these readers found comfort in horror tales of various plagues, possibly because there were survivors who wrote about them.
In a March, 2020 issue of SLATE.com, writer Rebecca Onion noted that people fearing the coronavirus were buying up copies of Albert Camus’ “The Plague,” Stephen King’s “The Stand,” and Dean Koontz’s “The Eyes of Darkness.”
She recommended the addition to the list of what she called “one of the only pieces of American fiction about the 1918-1919 pandemic that was written by a survivor.”
Katherine Anne Porter’s short novel, “Pale Horse, Pale Rider” was published in 1939 as the third part of a trilogy of semi-autobiographical stories.
It is a story of a 10-day romance between two 24-year-olds — Miranda, a journalist who writes reviews of various plays and shows and Adam, a lieutenant in the army who is about to be deployed to France.
The story is sad and bitter as the young couple tries to ignore the war and the pandemic dictating their future.
Miranda is felled by the virus, Adam cares for her in her boarding house room.
She is seriously ill and her editor finally gets her into a hospital.
The book graphically describes the symptoms and the ghastly dreams she had in her delirium.
It was authentic because it all happened to Porter who was 28 years old during the 1918-1919 flu pandemic and nearly died from the virus.
She was working for Rocky Mountain News in Denver and was dating a young soldier who was readying for deployment overseas.
As in the book, the young soldier nursed her at her boarding house until her editor pulled strings to get her admitted to a hospital.
But the hospital was so overcrowded that Porter, with a fever of 105, was left on a gurney in a hallway for nine days.
She was so ill that the newspaper had her obituary in set type, according to various internet sources.
Because of the high fever, her hair turned white and then fell out.
In real life as in the book, Porter faced a long recovery.
When she began to come around, the Armistice had been signed and Adam, the young officer had died of the virus.
Miranda/Porter didn’t awaken to a sparkling new world.
“Closing her eyes she would rest for a moment remembering that bliss which had repaid all the pain of the journey to reach it; opening them again she saw with a new anguish the dull world to which she was condemned, where the light seemed filmed over with cobwebs, all the bright surfaces corroded, the sharp planes melted and formless, all objects and beings meaningless, ah, dead and withered things that believed themselves alive!“
I had read the short story many years ago as part of my ongoing obsession with the enormity of 1918-1919 flu pandemic.
It was interesting years later when one of the epidemiologists from the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta mentioned the story and and recommended it.
The expert was in Cheyenne because of some new virus or other.
I can understand now how valuable Porter’s story was to the epidemiologists — the only first person account of how it feels to almost die from the “Spanish” flu virus.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
