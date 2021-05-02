Barron: Peering over the cliff

In the video of the debate on education Sommers came across as a sincere, concerned lawmaker.

Apparently many of his colleagues share his viewpoint.

His viewpoint is important because his leadership position allows him to decide which bills get debated on the floor of the House.

Any and all revenue bills must start in the House.

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, a former two-term house speaker said during the debate that the state is not facing an “Armageddon” and he wasn’t about to go over any cliff. Plenty of solutions, he said, are available, including an increase in the sales tax.

A sales tax would be the easiest tax to put into effect because the mechanism is already in place.

The Legislature will be back in session in July to deal with the $1.3 billion in federal money which will include a chunk for public schools.

The money will allow the lawmakers to yet again delay the hard decisions regarding the long-term financial welfare of the public schools.

Peeking over the fiscal cliff has been a pattern in Wyoming state government.