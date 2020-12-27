Barron: Phoning It in during a pandemic

“As you know we have passed a biennial budget, 90% of the bills passed don’t become effective until July 1 and for most of our states history we only met every other year.”

“This delay of a few weeks or a few months will not impair our ability to get Wyoming’s work done for our people. We’re planning on reconvening as soon as we can safely do so. We are sensitive to our members in the Agriculture industry and will work around those operations in a thoughtful manner.” he added.

Another legal task is the swearing-in of the 75 out of 90 legislators who were elected or re-elected during the November elections.

Beginning Jan. 4 and continuing up to and including Jan. 12, the lawmakers will be on a staggered scheduled of swearing-in ceremonies

Because of opposition to the wearing of masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the legislative management council modified the rule to only strongly recommend newly elected members comply with public health orders while requiring guests at the swearing-in-to comply.

The dual policy puts lawmakers into a separate class that can go mask-less while guests, visitors and staff are required to wear them for protection against the virus. It is yet another issue that divides an already divided Legislature.