Barron: Phoning It in during a pandemic

CHEYENNE —Earlier in this awful Year of the Pandemic, New Jersey’s Legislature made history by enacting legislation by phone.
The lawmakers voted by calling in from their homes, offices, cars, wherever. The bill that passed was a coronavirus relief bill to help displaced workers.
This, then is what it’s come to. A phone-in legislative session.
Instead of the decorum and occasional drama of a roll-call vote by well-dressed lawmakers in hallowed legislative chambers, you can have a member dressed in a t-shirt and shorts and no socks calling in their vote from a messy kitchen.
Well, why not? The pandemic has upended everyone and everything else. Why not legislatures.
The New Jersey Assembly intends to repeat the exclusively phone-in session while other states are expected to follow that model.
Virginia’s House of Delegates, meanwhile, expects to hold all of its sessions virtually. Washington’s legislature is talking about voting in person but running its hearings and markup sessions by remote control.
Vermont will call its lawmakers together once, but only to authorize virtual meetings in the future, according to the Governing article.
What is missing from these virtual meetings is the human touch, however. Zoom is a good program and has been a useful tool for interim committee meetings.
But what is missing is the personal face-to-face interaction between legislators and with lobbyists and citizens that is so valuable when the legislators are in session.
Many other states are still trying to decide how to handle the business of the session while following the recommendations on separation to avoid creating a super spread event to pass the contagious virus around.
Wyoming and Colorado are two states that have opted to delay the in-person session until later in 2021.
Wyoming legislators will meet on the second Tuesday of January (Jan. 12) as required by the Wyoming Constitution.
They will convene remotely while the anchor will be in the Capitol Building.
The lawmakers will then verify the election results, elect leaders, adopt temporary legislative rules and listen to a address from Gov. Mark Gordon, among other duties.
“We will then adjourn until reconvened by the presiding officers,” outgoing House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper, said in an e-mail.Those presiding officers will be the new House Speaker Eric Barlow of Gillette and the new Senate President, Dan Dockstader of Afton.
“It only makes sense to delay to protect the members, staff, executive branch officials and employees, the media and the public,” Harshman wrote.
“As you know we have passed a biennial budget, 90% of the bills passed don’t become effective until July 1 and for most of our states history we only met every other year.”
“This delay of a few weeks or a few months will not impair our ability to get Wyoming’s work done for our people. We’re planning on reconvening as soon as we can safely do so. We are sensitive to our members in the Agriculture industry and will work around those operations in a thoughtful manner.” he added.
Another legal task is the swearing-in of the 75 out of 90 legislators who were elected or re-elected during the November elections.
Beginning Jan. 4 and continuing up to and including Jan. 12, the lawmakers will be on a staggered scheduled of swearing-in ceremonies
Because of opposition to the wearing of masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the legislative management council modified the rule to only strongly recommend newly elected members comply with public health orders while requiring guests at the swearing-in-to comply.
The dual policy puts lawmakers into a separate class that can go mask-less while guests, visitors and staff are required to wear them for protection against the virus. It is yet another issue that divides an already divided Legislature.
And virtual meetings don’t help.
As Alan Ehrenhalt, senior editor at Governing.com wrote, “We are already confronting an atmosphere of alienation and mistrust that has made many of our legislative bodies unproductive. I can’t say for sure that virtual legislating will make the situation a great deal worse. What I can all but guarantee is that it won’t make things any better.”
