Barron: Playing the 'woman card'

CHEYENNE — For awhile there it appeared the Casper vs. Cheyenne feud was back in the spotlight.
The comparison was occasioned by the tiff over naming the new Casper State Office Building.
One on side you had the Casper State Office Building Task Force’s choice of the late Casper oilman and geologist John Wold. On the other was the State Building Commission and its preference for the name of the late long-term Secretary of State Thyra Thomson.
The commission, which includes the five elected state officials, voted 4 to 1 for Thomson.
The no vote was cast by Gov. Mark Gordon who chose John Wold.
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan nominated Thomson for her 24 years service as the longest serving secretary of state and the first woman to be elected to that office.
Buchanan said last week in an e-mail that he was honored to be involved in the process. He first learned of Thyra Thomson and her role in the state when, as an eight-year-old, he asked his mother about the magnetic elephant on the refrigerator, likely a campaign token, that spelled out the name T-H-Y-R-A.
Although the task force members said Thomson was highly regarded and worthy of the naming honor, she wasn’t from Casper. She was from Cheyenne.
Determined to have a Casper name on the structure, the task force members sponsored a bill to name it after John Wold, thus overriding the Commission’s vote.
In years past this bit of impertinence would have sparked some heavy debate in the Legislature, especially in the touchy Senate.
At the least it would have prompted introduction of a bill to move the state capitol from Cheyenne to Casper. As silly as it was, the bill would have served as an entry to a discussion on the advantages of having the Capitol Building in a central location. It also gave the Casper legislators an opportunity to whine about the Oil City being left behind the door when state institutions were assigned locations elsewhere.
In the end the debate surrounding House Bill 132 this session was not so much a rivalry between two cities as it was a turf battle over who gets the naming rights — the executive branch Commission or a legislative-created advisory task force.
The task force bill, House Bill 132, got off to a good start passing the House Appropriations Committee 6-1. Voting no was Rep. Andy Schwartz of Teton County who said he wanted to see a state building named after a woman.
At that same meeting Thomson’s eleven-year-old great grandson, Andrew Lewis, gave testimony worthy of a seasoned diplomat.
He said that naming the building after either Thomson or Wold would be a “phenomenal. choice. Both were important to Wyoming history.”
When the bill hit the House floor the mood was different. Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, led the assault on the bill. He said the elected state officials, sitting as the State Building Commission, have been naming state buildings since 1975 .
The task force members took it upon themselves to choose the name for the building, he said. But it is not a legislative function. “It’a always been an executive branch prerogative,” Zwonitzer said.
“I’m pulling the woman card,” said Rep. Shelley Duncan, R-Goshen, a supporter of the Commission’s choice.
She noted the absence of any building in Wyoming named for a woman in the Equality State which last year celebrated the anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Other women representatives also supported the Thomson name, including Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne.
“I’m going to pull the mineral card,” said Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper. Wold, he said, brought millions of royalty dollars to the state from his investments in coal and trona and through his philanthropy.
“I’m pulling the veterans” card,” said Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Park.who supported the bill.
She said that Wold, like her grandfather, served on a minesweeper in World War II.
Zwonitzer said the debate with all the different “cards” demonstrated why the Legislature should not handle naming state buildings.
The House went on to soundly defeat the bill with only 14 of the 60 House members voting for it and 46 opposed.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net