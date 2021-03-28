Barron: Playing the 'woman card'

CHEYENNE — For awhile there it appeared the Casper vs. Cheyenne feud was back in the spotlight.

The comparison was occasioned by the tiff over naming the new Casper State Office Building.

One on side you had the Casper State Office Building Task Force’s choice of the late Casper oilman and geologist John Wold. On the other was the State Building Commission and its preference for the name of the late long-term Secretary of State Thyra Thomson.

The commission, which includes the five elected state officials, voted 4 to 1 for Thomson.

The no vote was cast by Gov. Mark Gordon who chose John Wold.

Secretary of State Ed Buchanan nominated Thomson for her 24 years service as the longest serving secretary of state and the first woman to be elected to that office.

Buchanan said last week in an e-mail that he was honored to be involved in the process. He first learned of Thyra Thomson and her role in the state when, as an eight-year-old, he asked his mother about the magnetic elephant on the refrigerator, likely a campaign token, that spelled out the name T-H-Y-R-A.