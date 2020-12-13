Barron: Poking the big dog of rodeo

He also wrote about unrest in the department because of the new mayor’s plan and officers looking for other jobs. “Under the current path, I fear officers will turn their back on the CFD,” Kozak wrote.

If the university is the sacred cow of Wyoming, then Cheyenne Frontier Days is the sacred cow of Cheyenne. The ten-day rodeo in late July is a cash haul for the CFD and the capital city.

The city accommodates whatever enhances attendance at the rodeo and shows because the event is a money-maker for everyone —the bar, restaurants and motels in addition to CFD. The capital city, in sum. always puts on her best dress for the thousands of visitors.

Kozak, meanwhile, has been a very popular police chief. The letters to the editor of the local paper, the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, testify to that and to citizen dismay at his ouster.

Kozak won that support through his community involvement and his accessibility.

In my own experience as a reporter, he was open and informative during new conferences and community meetings.

Unusual for a cop, he could even be pleasant.

It also is unusual for anyone to challenge anything about Cheyenne Frontier Days.

However this turns out, Collins is starting his stint as mayor on hard rocks.

Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

