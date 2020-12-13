Barron: Poking the big dog of rodeo

CHEYENNE — You may have missed it but we here in Chy-town have been having a little dust-up lately.
The new mayor-elect Patrick Collins, a Cheyenne businessman, shocked his supporters when he announced recently that he was going to get rid of the city’s police chief, Brian Kozak,and the fire chief, Greg Hoggatt.
Collins, a current member of the Cheyenne City Council, initially gave the usual vague reasons for getting rid of an appointee; he wanted to go in a different direction.
Later he cited some statistics that he claimed Cheyenne had a higher than average crime rate in certain areas.The police chief disputed their accuracy.
We still don’t know the reason for opposition to Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt.
Kozak already set a record, having ten years as Cheyenne police chief. That job in any city is as shaky as that of a university president.
You know how it usually goes. A university president is fired. No one will say why; it’s a confidential personnel matter. Rumors fly. Ex-university president flees the state to take another job elsewhere. Repeat.
The same pattern is seen with police chiefs after a few years in office.
Kozak isn’t playing that game. Instead of staying quiet and finding another job, he has taken his case to the city council.
In his cheeky letter to the city council, published in full by the Cheyenne Post, Kozak blamed his ouster on his disagreement last year with the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) group over his request for more money to pay for beefed up security at the rodeo.
Kozak cited the 2019 mass killing during a Law Vegas concert that left 61 people dead and 867 injured.
He wanted the Cheyenne Police Department and CFD to be prepared to handle a similar attack at the rodeo should if ever happen.
Eventually a compromise was reached on security costs but the conflict left bruised feelings.
Collins, the police chief wrote, appears now to be trying to dismantle the CPD “out of revenge for Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
He asked the council members to intervene under a plan that would keep him on as chief for 16 months. Kodak then would retire and run for the office of Laramie County Sheriff.
He complained that Collins posted the job opening of his position — police chief — without any input and restricted the qualifications so internal applicants — meaning current employees — do not qualify.
Kozak wants that changed.
If he is allowed to stay on he says on he would have department leaders interested in becoming chief work with Collins on his goals and budget. And If CFD takes place this year he would have another leader work with them to make sure the show is successful.
He also wrote about unrest in the department because of the new mayor’s plan and officers looking for other jobs. “Under the current path, I fear officers will turn their back on the CFD,” Kozak wrote.
If the university is the sacred cow of Wyoming, then Cheyenne Frontier Days is the sacred cow of Cheyenne. The ten-day rodeo in late July is a cash haul for the CFD and the capital city.
The city accommodates whatever enhances attendance at the rodeo and shows because the event is a money-maker for everyone —the bar, restaurants and motels in addition to CFD. The capital city, in sum. always puts on her best dress for the thousands of visitors.
Kozak, meanwhile, has been a very popular police chief. The letters to the editor of the local paper, the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, testify to that and to citizen dismay at his ouster.
Kozak won that support through his community involvement and his accessibility.
In my own experience as a reporter, he was open and informative during new conferences and community meetings.
Unusual for a cop, he could even be pleasant.
It also is unusual for anyone to challenge anything about Cheyenne Frontier Days.
However this turns out, Collins is starting his stint as mayor on hard rocks.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net
