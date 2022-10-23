Barron: Preserving a Wyoming tradition

CHEYENNE — Wyoming was not an early advocate of electronic voting by the Legislature.

The old voice roll call system was fine, legislative leaders said, and, moreover it was tradition, the culture.

But in the House, they admitted, the verbal roll call did take time, because of the size of the body. In the smaller Senate the vote was faster.

One House speaker years ago said the Legislature would look at electronic voting seriously after a long-term chief clerk retired. That clerk was noted for efficiently in zipping through a roll call.

The clerk retired but nothing happened. Subsequent House chief clerks, legislative leaders pointed out, were equally efficient in tallying votes.

Yet, proponents of electronic voting continued to push. They asserted the newer system would provide more transparency for the public so people knew more about what their lawmakers were doing in Cheyenne and how they were voting.

They were quick to point out the flaws of the oral roll vote vote.

With the roll call, the lucky legislators were those with names at the end of the alphabet, a W or Z was best. By the time the vote got to them they knew the outcome and voted accordingly.

Also balloting by alphabet allowed members of a delegation to watch their leaders vote and follow suit.

Some time ago, I used to watch a couple of Laramie senators, both Democrats. The junior senator had to vote before the senior member of the delegation. Fortunately for them, the senior senator had a desk at the front of the chamber.

So when a bill came up for a vote, the senior member would signal by nodding or shaking his head; the junior member, sitting a row or two back, would then vote accordingly.

Electronic voting, supporters of the new system said, would prevent these shenanigans because it required legislators to vote simultaneously.

Over time, resistance lessened.

Wyoming legislators now vote in a combination system. Both chambers still have the chief clerks performing verbal roll call votes.

But those votes are now entered digitally on a touch screen and then are available on the Legislature’s web page in “near time.” meaning pretty darn quick.

Legislators who serve on the Select Committee on Facilities, Technologies, and Process received an update on electronic voting recently from Matt Obrecht, director of the Legislative Service Office.

Apparently the Legislature is only one step to going full bore on electronic voting. That means among other things, installing equipment that allows legislators to vote by pushing a button on their laptop computers.

And finally, a big screen on the wall of the chamber showing those votes.

It is of interest that in Washington, D.C. the U.S. House has electronic voting, but not the U.S. Senate. The latter appears to have its own culture which it clings to.

You may recall that in 1997, Wyoming’s newly elected U.S. Sen. Mike Enizi broke ground when he requested permission to bring a laptop computer to the Senate floor.

The Senate Rules Committee turned down Enzi’s request.

A subcommittee later submitted a report on the request.

Although the report supported Enzi’s position, it did not sway the Senate members who wanted to maintain the Senate decorum.

According to a survey by the National Council of State Legislatures, a dozen state senate bodies are following the U.S. Senate tradition and maintain their roll call with paper ballots. Another eleven are like Wyoming with a combined process.

About two-thirds of the state legislatures have some form of electronic voting n the house the senate, or both.

Comments at the Select Committee meeting suggested a reluctance to go all the way with electronic voting.

The co-chairman, Sen. Cale Case , R-Lander, said the verbal roll call helps focus Senate members

Perhaps it should be preserved, he said.

The roll call does have an edge of drama. As when the chief clerk stands up and the sergeant of arms opens the door of the chamber to yell “Roll Call.” as a summons to members to vote.

It gets everyone’s attention. And it’s part of the culture of the Senate.