Barron: Preserving home ownership for the elderly and infirm

CHEYENNE — Despite decades of attempts to reduce the burden of soaring property values and taxes on Wyoming low income retirees, only one small program remains in effect.

It is a county option plan currently operating in only one county — Teton County, the land of the billionaires.

The only other property relief program was defunded by the Legislature in 2021. Adopted during the coal boom of the late 1970’s, the program gave refunds to qualifying low income elderly and disabled. The idea was to share with them a little of the state’s sudden wealth.

It was logical that Teton County would be the only county to take advantage of the county option program.

Teton County legislators worked for years on various schemes to help their constituents.

Typically, that constituent was a long time resident of Jackson who had lived for years in the same small modest house that varied little in value. Then, because this was Jackson and Teton County, a mecca for the wealthy, new pricier homes were built which bumped up the values of entire neighborhoods, including the retirees’ small modest home.

One of the reasons so many previous attempts to shave property taxes for the needy residents failed was the constitutional barrier.

“All taxation shall be equal and uniform within each class of property,” reads Article 15 Section 11 of the Wyoming Constitution.

Senate President Don Dockstader, R-Afton, is the main sponsor of a bill that would create a new section to Article 15.

Proposed Constitutional amendment SJ2 would allow a tax exemption of 50% of the first $200,000 of the fair market value of residential property. To qualify the property must have been the primary residence of the homeowner for the past ten years. The homeowner must be 65 years old or older and have an income of less than 50% of the median household income in Wyoming.

The purpose of the bill is “to preserve home ownership in Wyoming for the elderly and inform” the bill reads.

The Legislature is responsible for reimbursing local government for lost revenue from the exemption.

If the bill passes and is signed into law by the governor it will appear on the November, 2022 general election ballot for voters to decide.

So far the bill has had considerable support. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said he and the Senate Revenue Committee which he chairs “liked this bill a lot.” It passed the Senate 29-1 and was referred to the House Revenue committee.

During debate on the bill, Dockstader noted the efforts of the past with all the tax relief bills that failed.

He said the plan would cost $22 million per year to reimburse local government entities quoting one estimate that he said may be outdated.

As for the income levels, one study estimated the state’s median household income at $69,300 per year. The 50% cut in the bill would amount to half that or household income of $34,600 per year.

“We need to step into this,” he said. “This will be a big challenge.”

Land values, he said, increased by 140-150% in his area.

He predicted similar growth in property values across the state.

“If it didn’t go away with the 2008 recession, I don’t think it will now,” he added.

Home prices are increasing in northwest Wyoming as well. In Cody, home prices jumped 45% in one year. The average home price went from $265,000 to more than $380,000, one realtor said according to published accounts.

Cheyenne also is feeling the heat of a hot real estate market. The median price for a house in Cheyenne last month was $340,000, a 15.3% increase over last year, according to realtor.com.

Meanwhile another tax relief bill, Senate File 19, sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, would set up a county option program for tax refunds. It passed the Senate and is now before the House.

But a handful of other tax relief bills already perished in the short budget session.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

