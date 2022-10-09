Barron: Preserving Wyoming’s citizen legislature

CHEYENNE — Increasing legislative pay always has been a red flag that is fodder for critics who use it as a political hammer during the next election.

So it may be painful to watch what happens next to the healthy — some would call rich — legislative pay and benefits package recommended by a special subcommittee as it goes to the management council leadership and then perhaps on to the full Legislature.

Last week I watched a meeting of the subcommittee through the Legislature web page.

Star-Tribune reporter Maya Shimizu Harris wrote an excellent piece on the nuts and bolts of the subcommittee’s recommendations.

I was more interested in the political and historical aspects.

First of all it was clear the legislators are quite aware of the difficulties and political dangers ahead.

And the misunderstandings.

A headline to a story about the subcommittee work in Cowboy State Daily said the legislators consider “giving themselves more than 50% raise.”

No way. The state constitution says sitting legislators cannot increase their salary during their elected terms of office.

Ergo, any pay raise would be four years off. Current legislators would not benefit from it.

According to the discussions, the legislators are concerned about the future of the institution as a citizen Legislature because of the cost of serving, both in time and money.

Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, who attended the meeting but is not a subcommittee member, said the current legislative pay doesn’t come close to covering his expenses as a lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the income for legislative service is about $15,000 to $20,000 per year, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said earlier, according to published accounts.

And that is not enough to make up for wages lost by an average young working citizen who may have a mortgage, wife and kids.

Therefore, Wyoming’s Legislature has a lot of retired people, businessmen and lawyers who can afford service or maybe a teacher or two, but with few plain working folks.

“I think we need to do something to get younger folks to run,” Sweeney said.

“It will be hard to get through the Legislature,” he added, “but we need to try.”

Opponents, including the growing number of hard-right conservatives in the Legislature, are likely to fight any increase in spending for any reason.

This type of opposition is why Wyoming and other states as well have turned to other ways to increase lawmakers’ compensation without increasing their statutory pay.

Although the Legislature has the same number of days in the formal sessions, the jump in workload has been in interim studies.

Since the last salary increase in 2005, the Legislature has expanded the scope of the $150-per-day salary beyond the period when the lawmakers are in session.

One move to ease the financial pain for service is a pre-planning allowance for lawmakers to do the studying ahead of an interim committee meeting.

The allocation was half a day’s salary.

Another is the constituents’ service allowance.

This was an odd one because it wasn’t all that popular with lawmakers.

Former Sen. Frank Prevedel, D-Rock Springs, may have helped prompt it. He complained early in the 1980’s during a committee meeting about the difficulty of serving constituents in his sprawling Sweetwater County district. That included Bairoil near the Carbon County border.

That service included travel costs to attend town council meetings, perhaps, or taking part in other local activities; being a presence.

That district today is much larger.

Anyway, the Legislature developed the constituents allowance. It ultimately totaled $750 per quarter or $3,000 a year.

In the beginning, the lawmakers had to submit vouchers to get the allowance. Apparently, they didn’t like that.

The 2011 annual report of the Legislative Service Office showed that no legislator got the full allowance, while others received only part or none.

As a result, the legislative leaders in 2013 decided to include the $3,000 per year automatically as salary.

As it wrote much earlier, quoting political science experts, poorly paid legislative bodies result in a lawmaking branch dominated by retired or wealthy people.

And that type of mix is not a “citizen’s Legislature.”

It doesn’t represent Wyoming.