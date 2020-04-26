Barron: Promoting tourism for the little guys

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s little burgs in southwest Wyoming —those tucked away gems— will be getting a boost through a relatively new state tourism marketing program.
The Legislature this year allocated $200,000 for a continuing grant for regional marketing efforts to increase tourism for the “salt to stone” activities in southwest Wyoming.
The idea is for the Wyoming Tourism Board to use the money for grants to the local communities along the southwestern routes to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks to advertise their own unique attractions.
The two national parks do not need promotion; they normally get hordes of tourists.
But maybe Farson in Sweetwater County, and Farson Mercantile (”Home of the big cone”) could use a splash of publicity for its amazing array of ice cream flavors.
Although I lived for about 9 years in Rock Springs I never stopped in Farson en route to Jackson.
A few years ago a friend and I did stop at Farson Mercantile and I had a very, very big cone, vanilla. The store was doing a brisk amount of business that summer day, so the word has spread.
Farson is on Route B of the “salt-to-stone” road trip to the national parks.
So is Pinedale, which has a prize in the Mountain Man’s museum. It seems as if every town in Wyoming has a museum of some sort. Pinedale’s is one of the best quality in my opinion.
Of course few people are driving anywhere given the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. But when they are eased or lifted entirely, Wyoming’s tourism promotion engine will start to pay off.
Given the state’s increasing economic problems with the slump in coal, gas and oil revenue as well as sales taxes, tourism is more essential than ever.
According to government reports, out-of-state visitors contributed $3.9 billion to the state’s economy in 2019, including $203 million in state tax revenue and the industry entailed more than 32,000 jobs.
Early last fall my visiting family rented a four-wheel drive vehicle and explored the Red Desert. The weather was great. The views were astonishing. And of course, there were no crowds. The only other sign of human life was a couple in a jeep who had stopped and apparently were a bit lost. It was easy to do with a map that wasn’t much help. It was good to hear that the state is printing a new and better Red Desert map.
The “salt” in “salt to stone” refers to Route A, which starts at Evanston and follows U.S. Highway 89 near the Idaho state line north to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.
The route goes through the Star Valley, up Salt Canyon and Salt River.
It also winds through what the state tourism web site describes as “quaint towns” — 12 of them including Smoot, Afton Thane, Etna and Alpine. The route ends at the Lincoln County line in Snake River Canyon.
That’s a memorable, beautiful drive and I would like to take it again.
The “stone” refers to the monuments, museums and other buildings, like the trading post at Fort Bridger or the railroad roundhouse in Evanston.
Route C begins at Kemmerer and takes in the Fossil Butte Monument and the Wyoming Range.
The Legislature is keeping its collective big thumb on the $200,000 invested in the “salt to stone” project.
By Oct. 1, 2020, the tourism board is to require the recipient of any grant associated with the “salt to stone” regional marketing to submit reports to two legislative interim committees —appropriations and travel, recreation, wildlife and cultural resources.
The report is to include information on how the grant money was spent, recommendation for future grants and a rundown of what impact those efforts had on the new local lodging tax and sales and use tax collections.
The Legislature may have to delay the reporting deadline this year, depending on the pandemic.
The pandemic has turned the world on its ear.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
