Barron: Promoting tourism for the little guys

Of course few people are driving anywhere given the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. But when they are eased or lifted entirely, Wyoming’s tourism promotion engine will start to pay off.

Given the state’s increasing economic problems with the slump in coal, gas and oil revenue as well as sales taxes, tourism is more essential than ever.

According to government reports, out-of-state visitors contributed $3.9 billion to the state’s economy in 2019, including $203 million in state tax revenue and the industry entailed more than 32,000 jobs.

Early last fall my visiting family rented a four-wheel drive vehicle and explored the Red Desert. The weather was great. The views were astonishing. And of course, there were no crowds. The only other sign of human life was a couple in a jeep who had stopped and apparently were a bit lost. It was easy to do with a map that wasn’t much help. It was good to hear that the state is printing a new and better Red Desert map.

The “salt” in “salt to stone” refers to Route A, which starts at Evanston and follows U.S. Highway 89 near the Idaho state line north to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.

The route goes through the Star Valley, up Salt Canyon and Salt River.