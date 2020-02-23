Barron: Reforming the vexing budget session

CHEYENNE — If you ever sat through introduction votes on bills presented to the Legislature in the even-year budget session, you soon realize how tedious and unsatisfying that process can be.

It is unsatisfying because it takes so long to get through the list and yet the individual sponsors have too little time to explain a complicated bill.

Then the vote comes for a two-thirds majority vote that will allow the bill to be considered by the Legislature.

The original purpose of the super-majority vote was to winnow out non-emergency bills that clog the system during the short 20-day session.

The focus of the budget session was to be the budget, of course, and only “emergency” legislation.

But that isn’t what happened. Instead, the budget session has turned into a chaotic mess.

The introductory vote has resulted in the defeat of controversial, major bills and the success of minor ones.

The best example of the problem this session is the quick demise of the bill to set a path for Medicaid expansion with no debate. At the same time, legislators voted for other less important bills that could well be delayed until the general session next year.