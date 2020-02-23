Barron: Reforming the vexing budget session

CHEYENNE — If you ever sat through introduction votes on bills presented to the Legislature in the even-year budget session, you soon realize how tedious and unsatisfying that process can be.
It is unsatisfying because it takes so long to get through the list and yet the individual sponsors have too little time to explain a complicated bill.
Then the vote comes for a two-thirds majority vote that will allow the bill to be considered by the Legislature.
The original purpose of the super-majority vote was to winnow out non-emergency bills that clog the system during the short 20-day session.
The focus of the budget session was to be the budget, of course, and only “emergency” legislation.
But that isn’t what happened. Instead, the budget session has turned into a chaotic mess.
The introductory vote has resulted in the defeat of controversial, major bills and the success of minor ones.
The best example of the problem this session is the quick demise of the bill to set a path for Medicaid expansion with no debate. At the same time, legislators voted for other less important bills that could well be delayed until the general session next year.
Since the 1970s when the budget session was adopted by voters through a constitutional amendment, the legislative leaders have tinkered with the system.
In an effort to restrict the flood of bills, the leaders have limited the number that each legislators can propose.
The big hurdle is the two-thirds majority vote. Many bills attract a simple majority vote, which in the general session is all that is needed to pass. But they don’t get enough to reach the two-thirds level.
I always thought one of the largest barriers to a good budget session was holding it in the same year as a general election.
There have been sporadic attempts to switch the seasons so the budget session would be in an off-election year, but nothing ever took root.
As it stands, legislators facing re-election are careful of their votes and are very fussy about voting the right way on certain issues, including the budget. There’s a lot of vote-switching.
Taxes are usually dead on arrival in a budget session.
In an effort to improve the session, House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper is again sponsoring a resolution to put on the general election ballot a proposed constitutional amendment to ditch the two-thirds majority introductory vote.
Harshman sponsored a similar bill last year that would make every session a regular session and allow legislators to decide how long the sessions should last, up to the limit of 60 days in two years.
The 2019 bill, House Joint Resolution 6, passed introduction 42-16 but failed badly in the Senate, with only 3 of the 30 senators voting for it.
This year’s bill, House Joint Resolution 4, is a stripped down model; it deals only with junking the two-thirds vote.
It passed introduction 46-14 and the House Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions 6-3. It was in the House Appropriations Committee as of late last week.
Harshman refers to the two-thirds majority vote as a “wholly undemocratic” barrier that is required for a legislator simply to introduce an idea to the legislature.
As a result of this barrier, “we seem to pass only inconsequential bills because tough issues are held at bay by a minority,” Harshman wrote in an e-mail.
“This past week each chamber wasted nearly 20 hours of valuable floor time taking these votes. Time that could have been spent on debate or working in committee,” he added.
“Wyoming and Arkansas are the only two states with these super-majority requirements. Our founders did not have this in the Constitution and these types of super-majorities are not favored in Western democracies. It is wholly undemocratic and goes against our best traditions of representative democracy,” Harshman wrote.
“I am hopeful that after spending a week of a four-week session on this unnecessary and archaic task that it will be fresh in legislators’ minds and we can put the question to the people and return to our original Constitution and keep Wyoming wonderful.”
Maybe the Senate will buy the simplified version this year and let the voters decide.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.