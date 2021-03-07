Barron: Reining in the Legislature's Management Council

CHEYENNE — A couple of bills pending before the Legislature this month deal with the inner workings of the Legislature — the nuts and bolts, the engine.
These are the bills that the public seldom sees and only nerds like me care about.
Both bills are designed to reign in and change the Legislature’s administrative arm — the Management Council. One aims to reduce the Democratic presence in the seat of legislative power.
The council consists of the leaders of house and senate and both political parties. It began as a key part of legislative reform legislation of the early 1970s.
The council of 13 members, split between six each from the House and Senate and a 13th chosen at large.
It is responsible for the budget and staffing for the Legislature.
The council also approves topics and budgets of the interim standing committees.
Gradually over the years the council members have taken more control over the interim studies and other legislative activities
They didn’t suddenly go mad with power. But they did move into areas possibly beyond their purview depending on the legal interpretation
Regardless of motive, the magnitude of their grasp has become too much for some legislators.
Senate Majority Leader Ogden Driskill of Devils Tower is a management council member. He also is a co-sponsor of Senate File 147 to limit the duties of the Management Council.
“There are many members of our body that feel Management Council has grown beyond what is permitted statutorily,” Driskill wrote in an e-mail last week.
“Not just in interim — they have sponsored bills, have formed task forces and a few other things. Members have had a hard time with this extension of authority.” he added. “Management Council was formed primarily to manage LSO Legislative Service Office) staff and rules — it has grown substantially past that.”
Another flaw cited by Driskill is the political makeup of the council.
The Democrats, he said, have outsized representation on the council, a situation that has caused “heartburn” among the Republican members at times.
Minority Party representation in the current council is the target of another bill introduced this session, House Bill, 36. Driskill is a co-sponsor. The main sponsor is Sen. Larry Hicks of Powell, also a management council member.
Currently there are five Democrats on the 13-member management council for a 28 percent representation.
Yet the Democrats hold only 10 percent of the 90 seats in the House and Senate — seven in the House and two in the Senate.
The way the current system works, members of the four top leadership positions in the House and Senate are automatically on the council. including the majority and minority leaders. The House and Senate political caucuses, acting separately, then choose two members each for the council.
Together they choose a 13th members from either chamber who must not be of the same party as the Management Council chairman.
The bill would change the system in the Senate to allow a Senate majority to select the two at large members, rather than the Democratic caucus.
“The real impetus is simply to decrease the number of Ds on the Management Council which is seen as disproportionate,” Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss of Laramie said in an e-mail.
Rothfuss is one of two Democrats in the 30-member Senate. The other is Sen. Mike Gireau of Jackson. Both are council members.
The management council was set up to administratively manage the Legislative Service Office and the Legislature.
“It was not intended to make policy decisions,” he said. “Consequently, the party composition was arranged to emphasize parity.”
Over the years, the Management Council has taken on more and more policy responsibility. That’s really not a good thing. So now a seat on Management Council is seen as a position of power. As a result, there is a desire to keep the pesky minority party from spoiling things,” Rothfuss added.
