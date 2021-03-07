Barron: Reining in the Legislature's Management Council

The way the current system works, members of the four top leadership positions in the House and Senate are automatically on the council. including the majority and minority leaders. The House and Senate political caucuses, acting separately, then choose two members each for the council.

Together they choose a 13th members from either chamber who must not be of the same party as the Management Council chairman.

The bill would change the system in the Senate to allow a Senate majority to select the two at large members, rather than the Democratic caucus.

“The real impetus is simply to decrease the number of Ds on the Management Council which is seen as disproportionate,” Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss of Laramie said in an e-mail.

Rothfuss is one of two Democrats in the 30-member Senate. The other is Sen. Mike Gireau of Jackson. Both are council members.

The management council was set up to administratively manage the Legislative Service Office and the Legislature.

“It was not intended to make policy decisions,” he said. “Consequently, the party composition was arranged to emphasize parity.”

Over the years, the Management Council has taken on more and more policy responsibility. That’s really not a good thing. So now a seat on Management Council is seen as a position of power. As a result, there is a desire to keep the pesky minority party from spoiling things,” Rothfuss added.

