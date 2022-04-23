 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barron: Remembering ENDOW

CHEYENNE -- Remember the Wyoming Endow Program designed to strengthen and diversity the state’s economy?

Of course you don’t.

I didn’t either until I saw it mentioned in an essay in the AARP newsletter written by former Gov. Dave Freudenthal. Wyoming ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) was a wildly ambitious, 20-year blueprint to guide the state into economic progress and diversification.

The plan, as the study chairmen cautioned at the time, was not stuffed with all new ideas but was a collection of past endeavors capable of going forward if bolstered by some vision and enthusiasm. The preliminary report identified barriers to diversification such as lack of air service and a workforce. It listed 10 recommendations with a funding request of $37.5 million.

The report also recommend tax reform. That was not greeted with enthusiasm.

“Let’s try” was the phrase that characterized their effort. This was the first comprehensive look at Wyoming’s economic needs in years. The last one, which recommended a state income tax, was ignored. Former Gov. Matt Mead spearheaded the study and the plan that was developed after 18 months. It went into effect in 2018.

The Legislature allocated nearly $50 million on a variety of ENDOW programs, including investment in broadband, improving air travel and agriculture and workforce development.

When Gov. Mark Gordon took office in 2019, he recommended that those in charge of the program pluck out for action those that might produce quick results. Gordon also announced his own “Power Wyoming” program to look at new revenues.

In his article Freudenthal said he is familiar with the studies of Wyoming’s economic status, noting the state’s circumstances have been reviewed back to early statehood with the emigration commission which encouraged people to settle in the new state.

He mentioned Mead’s ENDOW Wyoming as the most recent effort.

“Some of the ideas were original and some were restatements of well-known problems,” he wrote. “Nearly all were ignored.”

Freudenthal added that this is an old pattern and that prior efforts received the same treatment. A Democrat, Freudenthal has been deeply involved in politics and government for years. (Mead and Gordon are both Republicans.) 

Since 1980, he said, at least seven state entities have been given the job of creating economic development, nearly all of them with state dollars. The most successful have been involved with the promotion of tourism. His experience as governor and as a former member of the Economic Development and Stabilization Board in the 1980’s taught him that

low taxes are not enough to lure businesses to Wyoming. If that were the case, then Wyoming and Alaska would be the two most diversified economies in America.

The basic theme of Freudenthal’s’ essay, however, is the conflict in the citizens’ desire for economic growth without population growth. We don’t like to wait in line.  We don’t like to sit in a traffic jam. We don’t like strange people walking on our lawns. Freudenthal’s conclusion is that we can’t we have one without the other.

And while we may argue that we need low taxes to attract business, we really want low taxes for ourselves.

I share the former governor’s skepticism about economic development programs. Yet, they apparently will always be with us. Their value may be in simply talking about it and getting attention that way.

The question I always had was whether the positive developments that came about would have happened without state financial assistance when the economy improved.

As far as ENDOW goes, it was successful in assisting improvements in rural air travel and expansion of broadband, largely because of the state money.

I am sure the program recently has been subsumed as it were by the emergencies and chaos of the pandemic. It may yet prove to be a worthy legacy of Gov. Matt Mead’s two terms. Or it may turn out to be yet another dud. 

Joan Barron

Joan Barron

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net. 

