Barron: Replacing an iconic sheriff

CHEYENNE — Laramie County’s iconic sheriff Danny Glick is retiring after 20 years as the county’s leading law enforcement officer.

I’m not sure he can be replaced.

Besides a remarkable record of being elected and reelected five times, Glick is the model of what a westerner sheriff should look like.

Oh sure — there are the boots, the cowboy hat and the big star.

But with Glick there also is the mustache. His is an impressive one reminiscent of the styles embraced by 19th century presidents. It sets him apart.

After setting up a vacancy after 20 years, you would expect a small horde of law enforcement officers to seek election as his replacement.

As things stand now, only five men have filed for election, including one Democrat and one independent, Jeff Barnes, who will be on the general election ballot, having collected enough signatures.

None sport Danny Glick mustaches.

In the past, as many as eight law enforcement veterans ran of that office in various counties.

I think it’s safe to say the leader in the Laramie County race this year is Republican Brian Kozak, a former Cheyenne police chief. Kozak is actively campaigning on his promise to fix the culture problems in the sheriff’s department. His TV campaign spots run regularly on local stations.

Kozak lost his job when Cheyenne’s new mayor, Patrick Collins, replaced him for reasons never made public.

The other candidates are Republicans Boyd Wrede and Don Hollingshead and Democrat Jeff Fresques.

The position of sheriff always intrigued me because it seems as though the position is the top of the hill with no one over them, free to do what they want.

Wyoming attorneys general in past years at least were highly reluctant to intervene in any questionable action by a local sheriff.

The sheriffs were, in effect, untouchable.

I recall specifically the case of a sheriff in northern Wyoming who claimed local county officials did not have to follow federal law and advised them accordingly.

That case ended up in federal court in Cheyenne but the defendant wasn’t the sheriff but a hapless local county official.

That case demonstrated the power of a county sheriff in Wyoming.

Anyway, many political observers say the office is the best elected job in law enforcement.

So how did they get this high office? Part of it is history, ancient history.

According to internet sources, Thomas Jefferson wrote; “there is no honorable law enforcement authority in Anglo-American law so ancient as that of the county sheriff whose role as a peace officer goes back at least to the time of Alfred the Great.”

“All of these men have shown the possibility that even though there may have been sheriff like people in other cultures and times, today’s sheriff is essentially a direct descendant of the English sheriffs,” he added.

And how about the pay, you may ask. Glick, according to county records, probably was making upward of $85,000 a year gross.

That income could change for the new sheriff.

The Legislature last year in its special session passed House Bill 91 that allowed an increase in salaries for county assessors, part-time county-and-prosecuting attorneys, part-time county attorneys, county clerks, clerks of district court, county sheriffs, and county treasurers.

The essentially put a new higher cap on salaries, limiting it to no more than what is authorized for a circuit court judge, or currently $145,000 beginning Jan. 2, 2003.

The bill, which is now law, is creating some fuss in other counties.

In Rock Springs, for example, the Sweetwater County commissioners objected to a proposal to raise the salaries of county elected officials as allowed with the new legislation.

They groaned at a proposal to hike the salaries for the sheriff and county attorney from $100,000 to $135,000 a year.

Although some county budgets still are in flex, it’s doubtful with the current economy that county commissioners will be overly generous this year.

Even for county sheriffs.