Barron: Rethinking the naming game

CHEYENNE — For his colleagues, voting against a bill to memorialize long term Senator Hank Coe of Cody was difficult and delicate.
It also was a very wise move.
The bill, HB 135, designated a segment of Highway 120 near Coe’s hometown of Cody the “Hank Coe Leadership Highway.”
Coe, 74, died earlier this year of pancreatic cancer. He had served Park County and Cody in the Legislature for more than 30 years, including a stint as Senate President.
Coe was best known for his continued work on K-12 schools as chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
I was surprised when the bill failed in the Senate after whirling through the House and the Senate Transportation Committee.
In the past the Legislature has been so receptive in naming parts of highways for various groups.
I should have realized this one was different. It was the first proposal to name part of a highway after a pubic official, a legislator.
The only legislator to finally speak against the bill — right before the final vote — was Sen. Larry Hick, R-Baggs, a Senate Vice President. Maybe he lost a drawing of straws. I don’t know.
He began by saying, with some emotion, that his task was difficult.
Then he built a case for why the bill should fail.
There were other legislators who also were important leaders and mentors who never had a road named after them.
Hicks mentioned the late Sen. John Schiffer, R-Kaycee, as one of the lawmaker in this special category of outstanding leaders and mentors.
Hicks also suggested that Coe himself probably would have voted against HB 135.
He wouldn’t want to set a precedent.
“If we go down this road every road will be named after somebody,” Hicks said.
The Senate then voted down the bill 12-17.
When he first was elected to the Legislature I remember suspecting Coe, a Cody stockbroker, was one of those good-looking privileged Republicans, a dilettante perhaps.
He liked to drive fast and host cigar and bourbon parties for lawmaker buddies.
He soon demonstrated that he was a serious lawmaker in addition to being a really likable guy.
One year I wrote a column about how legislators manage to stay healthy during the session and resisted gaining weight with all those receptions and dinners.
One of the big temptations during early morning committee meetings was that big plate of beautiful glazed doughnuts. Sadly, later they were replaced by fruit.
Some legislators admitted they gained weight during the session, some as much as 20 pounds.
Coe said he lost 20 pounds every 40 day session. He accomplished this by never eating lunch.
I was impressed by his will power.
The folks in Cody, while shocked at the Legislature’s rejection of the road designation bill, recovered enough to start a movement to name the airport after Coe.
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation the state has 12 designated segment of roads and highway dedicated to various groups.
They ranged from the 1972 Blue Star memorial highway, supported by the federation of garden clubs on a segment of I-80, to the 2020 designation of a Casper overpass as the Dr. Leonard Robinson World War II Bataan Death March memorial bridge.
And while the Coe highway vote settled the legislator naming issue for now, at least one other naming problem occupied the Legislature this session.
This one concerned the name for the new state office building in Casper. Simply put, the State Building Commission comprised of the five elected state officials, the state heavyweights, voted to name the building after long term Secretary of State Thyra Thomson.
The commission had appointed a task force comprised largely of Casper legislators and officials to oversee the project.
The task force recommended the building be named after John Wold, a Casper philanthropist, oil man and former member of Congress.
The task force, their choice rebuffed by the commission, took their case to the Legislature.
The House killed the Wold bill in one of the more entertaining debates of the session. It was a legislative versus executive branch fight and the execs won.
This outcome calls in doubt the need for task forces or the breadth of responsibility of task forces.
These cases also demonstrate the hazards of naming things like buildings or roads.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter.