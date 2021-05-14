Barron: Rethinking the naming game

Then he built a case for why the bill should fail.

There were other legislators who also were important leaders and mentors who never had a road named after them.

Hicks mentioned the late Sen. John Schiffer, R-Kaycee, as one of the lawmaker in this special category of outstanding leaders and mentors.

Hicks also suggested that Coe himself probably would have voted against HB 135.

He wouldn’t want to set a precedent.

“If we go down this road every road will be named after somebody,” Hicks said.

The Senate then voted down the bill 12-17.

When he first was elected to the Legislature I remember suspecting Coe, a Cody stockbroker, was one of those good-looking privileged Republicans, a dilettante perhaps.

He liked to drive fast and host cigar and bourbon parties for lawmaker buddies.

He soon demonstrated that he was a serious lawmaker in addition to being a really likable guy.

One year I wrote a column about how legislators manage to stay healthy during the session and resisted gaining weight with all those receptions and dinners.