Barron: Revisiting Campbell One

School officials testified about the damage the cuts will cause particularly with the state’s drop in K-12 enrollment this year. That enrollment or ADM (average daily membership) determines the amount of money the districts will receive in the state block grant.

Steve Core, chairman of the Sweetwater County No. 2 Board of Trustees at Green River, said the cut will pare more than $3 million from the district’s revenue.

Since 8% of the budget goes for people, he said the district is looking at cutting 37 employees from the payroll.

“Remember the Campbell case and the Wyoming Constitution,” he told the committee during the Zoom meeting

Given the political makeup of the new Legislature, it is likely to embrace the cuts but not the tax increase.

Is there wiggle room in Campbell One for cuts like this? Sen. Charles Scott of Natrona County, who will head the Senate Education Committee this year, says yes. And so have other legislators.

Scott said he believes that while the courts still will not tolerate big disparities in funding between school districts — which sparked the original storm of lawsuits beginning in 1980 — they will tolerate less than the best possible in times of financial distress.

“We may get sued,” he said last week in a telephone interview. ”but judges are not stupid. They know times are hard.”

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0