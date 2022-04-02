Barron: Rural towns learn to 'Shrink Smart'

CHEYENNE — Small towns losing population must avoid the tipping point of between 100 and 300 residents to remain alive, some experts say.

An example in my experience is the town of Van Horne Iowa, located 29 miles west of the larger community, Cedar Rapids, (my home town).

My family spent a lot of time visiting Van Horne where one uncle was an officer in the bank, and another owned the combined tavern and cafe while other relatives farmed within a mile or two.

The town had a doctor’s office, a couple of grocery stores a hardware store, a school, two churches and a country club and golf course named Tara.

The last time I visited a couple of years ago, the population was down to 200. There was no bank, doctor or even a grocery store. The tavern, the golf course and two churches (one Catholic and one Protestant) remained along with a tiny sandwich shop

Van Horne had become a bedroom town for people who worked in Cedar Rapids.

In an attempt to avoid other rural communities falling victim of the tipping point, researchers at Iowa State University identified what they call “Shrink Smart” communities, according to an article in Governing.com.

Like so many other small rural towns, they steadily lost population since the 1980’s recession and farm crisis.

Yet, the Shrink Smart communities, according to survey data, are viewed by their residents as having a high quality of life. The researchers visited a handful of these towns to find out what they did to keep the quality of life high while the population goes down.

They found they have a lot of activities and volunteers who work together on various projects with local government.

In Sac City, Iowa, the project is a streetscape and a study for reuse of the closed middle school.

In Elma, in northeast Iowa it’s a $1.4 million fund drive for conversion of an elementary school into a community center for a new public library and child care center In Bancroft, in north-central Iowa, it’s pooling resources for a building to house a grocery store and new value-added ag businesses like a precision farming seed operation and a distillery.

Some Wyoming communities have also converted old school buildings to community centers.

Although the Wyoming Business Council has programs to assist local governments the emphasis is on economic development, that is not the focus of the Shrink Smart program.

“It’s a different approach, and it looks like it’s working in a number of places,” said Biswa Das, an Iowa State University professor of community and regional planning involved in the Shrink Smart project.

“It’s an approach not necessarily predicated on the standard economic development measures of new and expanding business and job and population growth, but on maintaining quality of life,” he added, according to Governing.Com.

The Shrink Smart project has received backing from the National Science Foundation in its Smart & Connected Communities grant program. The project received $1.5 million in support for the research in 2020 and the work is expected to extend into 2024.

Meanwhile, a similar research program is underway at the University of Wyoming.

“Profiles in Wyoming Resilience” is a research project to gather comments to help obtain get insight into the opportunities and barriers state residents face in the areas of academic attainment, employment opportunities and community resilience, according to the program’s web site.

To get that information sight, the researchers are asking people to submit photographs of their communities along with their comments on where they live.

Professor Jean Garrison and Assistant Professor Jason McConnell -- both in the UW School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies -- head the project, sponsored by UW’s Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program.

The goals of the research project are:

-- To empower Wyoming communities to help one another by identifying common problems and ways to overcome adversity.

-- To provide a way for the public and private sectors to use the project findings to evaluate and guide decisions.

— To help map out where those challenges are not yet addressed and to help share profiles about how citizens see their communities.

For more information about the project go online to Profiles in Wyoming Resilience.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0