Barron: School fund deficit smaller but still there

CHEYENNE — With all that federal money pouring in, the Legislature this year again avoided dealing with a long-standing paramount financial problem.

Ignored was the state’s continuing structural or paper deficit in money needed to pay for the state’s K-12 public schools.

Granted, the size of the deficit has diminished from about $300 million to $152 million for the biennium due to more robust revenues, according to recent estimates from the Legislative Service Office.

The lawmakers showed their disinterest by refusing to even consider a bill that would have moved $45 million in mineral taxes to the K-12 education fund.

The future of K-12 financing, described by Gov. Mark Gordon as “the biggest elephant in the capitol” before the 2021 legislative session — which also failed to act — will get more study this summer and fall as a interim topic for the Joint Interim Revenue Committee.

That committee had sponsored the failed $45 million proposal.

If approved by the Management Council, the committee intends to “solicit and investigate ideas for sustainable, long-term revenue sources for K-12 education,” according to its request.

It also hopes to identify a couple of options revenue that would raise $50 million for K-12 education.

A committee co-chairman, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander credited his co-chair Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, with pushing for the interim study.

The Committee hopes to identify one or two options to provide at least fifty million dollars in revenue for K-12 education.

Case said it may be possible to divert money from other sources.

The committee also might look at the state sales tax which is a potentially a richer source of income given that it can now be applied to remote, or internet sales.

Education, Case said in a telephone interview, is more than K-12 schools. It also encompasses the state’s community colleges.

Some day, he said, the state will have to recognize the colleges as a statewide system and finance them accordingly.

Education finance is the committee’s second priority interim study.

The first priority is property taxes.

For some reason, Wyoming residents seem to hate property taxes more than any other levy, like sales taxes. Yet Wyoming property taxes have always been low compared to other states (think Colorado). The reason is because the mineral industry pays the most property taxes so the burden on the residential owner is much less.

The committee study will include consideration of property tax relief programs, the State Board of Equalization, property taxes on second homes, and property tax administration in general. It also will include a review of governmental property taxes exceptions and how they are applied.

Property tax relief programs took a pasting during the economic downturn of recent years.

One of them, a relic from the Powder River Basin coal boom in the 1970’s, was stripped of all money several years ago. In those years It was a property tax refund program for the elderly poor and disabled.

This year the Legislature appropriated $3 million to bring it back. Unlike the original, the new language does not require applicants to be over 65.

But it does require them to have been a Wyoming resident for five years and a homeowner with very limited income.

Their annual gross income cannot exceed more than three-fourths of the median income in the resident’s county.

Also no household member can hold assets of more than $100,000. But the new law exempts the value of the house, household furnishings, a car or pensions,

A homeowner who qualifies can receive a refund of up to half the amount of property taxes paid the year before.

In 2016 the Legislature authorized $4.2 million for this program.

The average refund was about $600.

The state Revenue Department will run the program.

In the past it was under the Department of Health. Some department personnel objected to the extra work. They complained that every winter they received many phone calls from refund recipients who wanted to know when they were going to get their “Christmas money.”

The program was moved to the Department of Family Services before it was scrapped.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

