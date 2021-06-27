Barron: Select committees increase legislators' workload

CHEYENNE — In the days before legislative reform, citizens who served in the House or Senate had a light workload.
They only met once every two years for a 60-day general and budget session. And then they went home.
There was no interim committee work, no select committees, no task forces, no special oversight groups.
The system worked reasonably well until much later in the 20th Century when critics gave Wyoming one of those “worst” labels for its 19th Century style Legislature.They said the Legislature was not fulfilling its duty to be a bonafide third branch of government and was falling way behind other states.
Stung by the censure, state officials, including legislators, began planning for big changes. Those changes came in 1971 with the creation of the Legislative Service Office which gave the lawmakers their own staff for bill drafting and research, tasks formerly performed by the executive branch and members who were lawyers.
They also moved to annual sessions — a 40-day general session in odd-numbered years and 20-day budget session in even-numbered years. Now both are general and budget sessions.
The changes also gave the legislators more to do. Complex or politically difficult issues were pushed over to joint House-Senate committees to work on during the interim between sessions.
Sometimes the joint interim committees couldn’t finish the job. They needed a subcommittee, or a select committee or a task force to do the heavy stuff, like long public comment hearings, and get a bill drafted. As a result the Legislature has members who serve on these committees working periodically year around.
For example, Senate Majority Leader Ogden Driskill, Republican of Devils’ Tower, is on ten committees in addition to his main job of keeping the train running.
The list includes two select committees and one task force. He also is chairman of the Senate Committee on Corporations Elections and Political Subdivisions which will be busy this interim with legislative redistricting..
The load is pretty typical for lawmakers in the leadership. On the other end, freshman Rep. John Romero-Martinez, a Cheyenne Republican is a member of only one standing committee, the House Committee on Health, Labor, Health and Social Services. He also serves on the health committee for the Council on State Governments, which meets about once a year.
Spending all that time with precious little pay is a lot to expect from a citizens’ Legislature. That prospect can deter people who would be excellent lawmakers from running for the office.
That’s why Sen. Charles Scott, the veteran legislator from Natrona County, has been and continues to be an outspoken critic of the proliferation of select committees.
He fears that a too-heavy workload will eventually set the state on the road to a full-time Legislature.
“I think that would be a big mistake,” Scott said last week in a telephone interview.
Because Wyoming legislators have independent sources of income, they are now free to tell a lobbyist “no” when asked to support this or that bill.
They might lose their seat in the Legislature as a result but not their primary income.
If being a legislator was a full time job, that ’no” could cost his or her livelihood, Scott said.
He also believes that the public gets a better caliber of candidates with a part-time legislature because these people have been successful. Given his opinion, Scott supports the recent action of the Legislature’s management council to eliminate three select committees and task forces.
The list included Wyoming Tomorrow’s Task Force, the Select Committee on Coal/Mineral Bankruptcies and the Select Committee on Community College Funding. Even with the council’s action, the Legislature still has about a dozen select committees and task forces in operation.
Some are essential and were created years ago by statute like the Select Water Committee and the Select Committee on School Facilities.
The latter is the result of the Wyoming Supreme Court ruling in 2002 in the Campbell Case that gave the state the daunting task of being responsible for construction, maintenance and funding of all school buildings in the state.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net