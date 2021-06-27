Barron: Select committees increase legislators' workload

CHEYENNE — In the days before legislative reform, citizens who served in the House or Senate had a light workload.

They only met once every two years for a 60-day general and budget session. And then they went home.

There was no interim committee work, no select committees, no task forces, no special oversight groups.

The system worked reasonably well until much later in the 20th Century when critics gave Wyoming one of those “worst” labels for its 19th Century style Legislature.They said the Legislature was not fulfilling its duty to be a bonafide third branch of government and was falling way behind other states.

Stung by the censure, state officials, including legislators, began planning for big changes. Those changes came in 1971 with the creation of the Legislative Service Office which gave the lawmakers their own staff for bill drafting and research, tasks formerly performed by the executive branch and members who were lawyers.

They also moved to annual sessions — a 40-day general session in odd-numbered years and 20-day budget session in even-numbered years. Now both are general and budget sessions.