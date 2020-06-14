Barron: Senior citizen centers need money, too

Yes, their donations are down because so many businesses that support them are closed.

Food prices (have you noticed?) continue to rise.

So do the prices for other supplies, like sanitizers (if you can find them) and plexiglass.

In the past, the centers relied on fundraising and donations to keep the operations functioning, said Carmen Rideout, executive director of the Sheridan Senior Center. Now, they are running in the red.

Rideout and Ann Rossi, the director of the Campbell County senior services, made a good argument for additional funding.

Rossi said her senior center, one of the few that have reopened, is offering food both at the center and drive-by pick-up, dual services that increase costs.

She mentioned the high price of food and said the center has experienced price gouging.

The social distancing recommendation has resulted in a decrease in the efficiency of transportation services because it takes more trips with fewer people and time between for sanitizing. In the center, it restricts the number of diners who can be served at one time.

And again, there is that interval time for sanitizing.