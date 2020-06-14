Barron: Senior citizen centers need money, too

CHEYENNE — Like other businesses, Wyoming’s senior services centers have taken a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the doors of most of the 39 senior centers in the state remain closed, inside the staffs are still preparing meals for the 27,000 seniors who are served statewide.
But instead of congregating in the center’s dining room with fellow seniors, chatting it up, they now get their meals through a drive-up.
In Cheyenne, the senior center offers drive-up meals five days a week and sack lunches on the weekends.
This deprivation is crucial with these centers because seniors, like myself, are considered among the most susceptible to the COVID-19 virus just by virtue of age.
Legislative leaders who sit on the management council wondered if the senior centers needed additional funding for “food insecurity” or other effects of COVID-19.
This was very sensitive and humane of the lawmakers but they also realize seniors take voting very seriously.
They included that question as one of eight topics assigned to the Joint Appropriations Committee as supplemental interim studies.
Well of course the answer was yes, yes and yes, as the appropriations committee heard during a Zoom web meeting last week.
Yes, their donations are down because so many businesses that support them are closed.
Food prices (have you noticed?) continue to rise.
So do the prices for other supplies, like sanitizers (if you can find them) and plexiglass.
In the past, the centers relied on fundraising and donations to keep the operations functioning, said Carmen Rideout, executive director of the Sheridan Senior Center. Now, they are running in the red.
Rideout and Ann Rossi, the director of the Campbell County senior services, made a good argument for additional funding.
Rossi said her senior center, one of the few that have reopened, is offering food both at the center and drive-by pick-up, dual services that increase costs.
She mentioned the high price of food and said the center has experienced price gouging.
The social distancing recommendation has resulted in a decrease in the efficiency of transportation services because it takes more trips with fewer people and time between for sanitizing. In the center, it restricts the number of diners who can be served at one time.
And again, there is that interval time for sanitizing.
Meanwhile, many of the isolated seniors are lonely and suffer from anxiety. The centers offered some seniors their only opportunity for socialization.
The center staff keeps contact with the seniors through phone calls, Rideout said, and refers them to mental health agencies if necessary.
The center also has been offering outdoor activities and exercise classes.
The centers get most of their money through the Dept. of Health Aging Division, about $5 million a year.
Legislators pointed out the centers can apply for a share of the state’s $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The State Board of Land and Investments (SLIB) scheduled a meeting for June 16 via Zoom to deal with that big pot of money.
Meanwhile, Laramie County Senior Services, which runs the senior centers in Cheyenne and other towns in the county, was headed to lose $115,000, or 47 percent of its operating budget under the original proposed new city budget. That translated to about 13,000 lost meals.
But the city instead may now use rollover funds to cover the budget hole rather than cut services for senior services and other nonprofits, according to the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle.
One of the other appropriations committee supplemental interim topics related to the COVID-19 crisis was the impact on local governments.
Was there impact? Yes, yes and yes again.
David Fraser of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities reported that local governments are delaying construction, have frozen hiring, cut salaries and required furloughs of employees and are cutting deep, not just libraries, but safety programs.
The locals, he said, are hoping for more help from the federal government.
These are not happy days.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
