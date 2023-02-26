CHEYENNE — The Legislature this year has used several of their more drastic techniques to move a bill to a friendlier committee (agriculture is a favorite) or to force a vote on a bill that is being pocketed by a member of the leadership.

These moves are a tad drastic because they call for override of a decision of a legislative leader. That can be touchy.

Most of these maneuvers, if not all, have failed.

They remain available among the holy rules of the senate and house to be used as a last ditch effort to save a bill.

Still, it’s been some time that lawmakers took advance of one old rule that surprisingly remains available.

It is the motion to expunge the record.

It remains in the rules for the Wyoming House and Senate as 14.4.

“In the rare instance when it is desirable to express strong disapproval of matter in the Journal a member may move that it be expunged.”

The motion requires a two third majority vote in either chamber.

If passed it gives supporters of the bill a second chance.

Experience showed that the downside of the expungement was its popularity, its overuse.

This happened years ago when the motion seemed to appear from nowhere. It was as if some senator (the action was in the Senate) found a secret way to get a dead bill passed.

It wasn’t, of course; it was in the rules. Who had time to read all the rules?

Ultimately, we reporters dubbed it the “vampire motion.”

With this tool, all defeated bills could be brought back to life overnight.

And that happened more times than once.

Reporters for daily newspapers, like me, quickly discovered you could never declare a bill dead. Not until the ﬁnal gavel. Not until the wooden stake in the heart.

It became tedious lo have to write a correction advising readers that bill no, SF 30000 was still alive after all.

Expungement became the bane of the senate that year as far as we were concerned.

The rule remained, but includes the disclaimer that it is to be used in “rare instances.”

That requirement that may have fended off other legislators desperate to save a dead bill.

As far as motions to move a bill from one committee to another, that was often used by Democrats when they had more numbers.

Their goal was to move their bill to repeal the right-to-work law to a more sympathetic committee.

It has been decades since there was an attempt to repeal right to work.

At that time the labor committee was the dead end. At other times, it was the rules committee.

At any rate the rules are there to be used by those inclined.

I have been following the fate of the bills to better compensate legislators. The idea, I thought, was to at least help guarantee that lawmakers would not lose money by serving.

And maybe — maybe — it would be enough to attract the working people who have been left out of this session and many previous sessions. They cannot afford to serve.

But these bills have been shut down by heavy majorities in some cases and by very close votes in others.

As of this writing the per diem bill to increase expense reimbursement for lawmakers was in conference committee.

The legislators earlier voted down a bill to allow lawmakers to participate in the state health program. Also failed was a bill to increase the constituent service allowance, which compensates lawmakers for the costs of attending all those city council and county commissioners meetings in their districts.

I recognize that legislators are timid about voting for these bills for fear being branded as RINOSs (Republican in name only) by the increasingly muscular anti-government hard right wing.

And that’s too bad. By their votes they are weakening the institution which could welcome some new blood.

They also should reward those legislators who have continued to serve regardless of how it affects their pocketbooks.