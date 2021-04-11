Barron: State gets one less tax exemption

CHEYENNE —During the recently completed session, legislators dug up a seldom-used parliamentary move to dictate the management of three bills.
The tool was the motion to “recall” a bill to get it out of one committee and into another friendlier committee where it stood a chance to get passed.
The recall tool had been used regularly in years past by the Democrats to get their bills out of hostile committees. But the Democrats wanted the bills to go straight to the floor for debate.
During the recent Senate debate Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan-Johnson, said the recall motion had been used only once in the past ten years.
“This is a big deal,” he said. He also warned that these recall debates can eat up a lot of floor time.
The motion was immediately opposed by Senate members who said a recall vote was contrary to the long Senate tradition of supporting committee chairmen.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Natrona, said a recall motion damages the entire bill management process.
“If you do this, you might as well do away with the committee and debate the bills on the floor,” Scott said.
Supporters of the recall motion said the bills needed to get out of the committees they were stuck in.
That was the situation with House Bill 151 that received a 4-1 committee vote in support. The sole no vote came from the chairman, Sen. Cale Case, R-Fremont.
The bill would have extended an existing sales tax exemption for services and repairs of railroad rolling stock until 2026.
Case, who has been deeply involved in the Legislature’s drive to limit the number of tax exemptions, said he has never before used his power as chairman to hold up a bill in his committee.
He also said this sales tax exemption is one of the worst.
According to a Wyoming Department of Revenue report, the tax exemption on repairs to railroad rolling stock cost the state more than $13 million in unrealized sales tax revenue since the exemption went into effect in fiscal year 2007.
Removing the exemption would means the loss of 33 jobs and a decrease of $2.7 million a year in the company’s GDP. The company has no employees in Wyoming, the report said.
Case said last week that the annual revenue reports on the latest tax exemptions can be a model or a tool to help the legislators understand the economic impact of the exemptions including the effect of removing those exemptions.
“We have done studies on exemptions and then added another exemption,” he said.
These studies show the dozens and dozens of tax exemptions that are costing the state million of dollars in lost revenue — revenue the state needs to erase its current $300 million per year school finance structural deficit.
The recall to pull House Bill 151 out of Case’s committee and send it to the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services failed on a 14-16 vote.
This means the railroad rolling stock tax exemption will expire on July 1 this year.
A couple other bills dealing with tax exemptions on oil ad gas also failed. One, House Bill 11, would have given a year long severance tax break for crude oil production from new wells or renewed wells, depending on the market price of oil.
Two other recall motions also failed. One, offered by Case, would have moved the House-passed Medicaid expansion bill from the Labor committee to the Revenue Committee. Case said the Senate needed to have a chance to at least debate it.
The third failed recall motion would have yanked HB 165, the “Wyoming Tomorrow” scholarship from the Senate Education Committee and send it to the Labor committee.
The bill would take $100 million from the Hathaway scholarship endowment to pay for scholarships for adults who graduated but now want to return to school to get retrained for the new economy.
Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Campbell-Converse, who made the recall motion, said the bill was the result of a two year study by a task force.
That recall motion also failed 10-20 and the bill died.
