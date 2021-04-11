Barron: State gets one less tax exemption

That was the situation with House Bill 151 that received a 4-1 committee vote in support. The sole no vote came from the chairman, Sen. Cale Case, R-Fremont.

The bill would have extended an existing sales tax exemption for services and repairs of railroad rolling stock until 2026.

Case, who has been deeply involved in the Legislature’s drive to limit the number of tax exemptions, said he has never before used his power as chairman to hold up a bill in his committee.

He also said this sales tax exemption is one of the worst.

According to a Wyoming Department of Revenue report, the tax exemption on repairs to railroad rolling stock cost the state more than $13 million in unrealized sales tax revenue since the exemption went into effect in fiscal year 2007.

Removing the exemption would means the loss of 33 jobs and a decrease of $2.7 million a year in the company’s GDP. The company has no employees in Wyoming, the report said.

Case said last week that the annual revenue reports on the latest tax exemptions can be a model or a tool to help the legislators understand the economic impact of the exemptions including the effect of removing those exemptions.