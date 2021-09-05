Barron: State still has only two minor political parties

CHEYENNE — General election results show room for a third party in Wyoming,
That was the gist of a column I wrote after the 2010 elections.
Subsequent elections shows that my assessment was more than a tad off.
The reason for the optimism was the showing of independent gubernatorial write-in candidate Taylor Haynes.
Haynes was a tea party member who also had the backing of the Wyoming Constitution Party.
A retired Laramie County physician and rancher, Haynes received nearly 14,000 votes to place third in the Nov. 2, 2010 election for governor.
The contest was won by Republican Matt Mead who had an easy victory over Democrat Leslie Petersen after an unusually tight primary race.
Haynes, with seven percent of the vote, outpolled Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mike Wheeler of Casper, who received 5,362 votes.
After that election, Wyoming Libertarians said they expected people to look more to existing third parties.
They also anticipated movement from new populist movements like the loose-knit tea party.
The tea party never became a recognized minor party in Wyoming, like the Libertarian Party or the Constitution Party.
Instead it has become the most conservative wing of the Republican Party.
Wyoming had two active third parties in 2010 and has the same two minor parties today the Libertarian Party and the Constitution Party.
I have always supported the third party movement because it offers voters a choice. In Wyoming, however the choice has been limited to varying types of conservative policies.
Some third party hopefuls, like the Wyoming Country Party, have come and gone.
The Wyoming Libertarian Party has been the most consistently active over the years.
In the 2020 election for the Wyoming House, Libertarian Marshall Burt won over Democratic incumbent Stan Blake of Sweetwater County.
This was a historic win for the national Libertarian Party as Burt was the first Libertarian elected to a state legislature in 20 years.The party’s last win was in 2002 when Vermont Rep Neil Randall was elected to his second and final term in the Vermont Legislature.
The current Wyoming Libertarian president, Dennis Brossman, could not be reached for comment. An attempt to contact Mike Wheeler, the former Libertarian gubernatorial candidate also was unsuccessful.
The Secretary of State’s election site lists only two minor parties — the Libertarian Party and the Constitution Party. The designation means they have ballot access.
The Wyoming Country Party also had ballot access at one point.
The big year for this new party was 2012 when they fielded candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House and four legislative seats.
In 2014 the party announced a new strategy for that year’s election.
“Instead of only focusing on finding candidates to run against a small number of liberal Republican legislators, the new focus will be to recruit candidates to run in all 75 Wyoming House and Senate races,” the message said.
The Country Party fell far short of fulfilling that prediction. It is no longer listed as a minor party with ballot access. Nor does it have a web site.
The party ’s fundamental principles were to reduce federal government control in Wyoming, government spending, taxes and regulation.
Those are the same basic principles adopted by other conservative third parties, like the Constitution Party. This may be one reason the Country Party left the stage.
The Constitution Party, meanwhile, is the fifth largest political party in the U.S.
It was established in 1992 as the U.S. Taxpayers Party.
The Wyoming chapter is in the rebuilding stage said Jeff Haggit of Mountain View the state chairman.
“We lost a few people. Some moved out of town,” he said.
“We’re trying to generate some interest.”
It is particularly important now, he said, because of the Democratic spending in Congress.
The Constitution Party’s main principle is to adhere to the U.S. Constitution as written in 1787.
Unlike the Libertarians and other parties, “We don’t believe it’s a living document,” subject to change, he said.
