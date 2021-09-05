Barron: State still has only two minor political parties

Instead it has become the most conservative wing of the Republican Party.

Wyoming had two active third parties in 2010 and has the same two minor parties today the Libertarian Party and the Constitution Party.

I have always supported the third party movement because it offers voters a choice. In Wyoming, however the choice has been limited to varying types of conservative policies.

Some third party hopefuls, like the Wyoming Country Party, have come and gone.

The Wyoming Libertarian Party has been the most consistently active over the years.

In the 2020 election for the Wyoming House, Libertarian Marshall Burt won over Democratic incumbent Stan Blake of Sweetwater County.

This was a historic win for the national Libertarian Party as Burt was the first Libertarian elected to a state legislature in 20 years.The party’s last win was in 2002 when Vermont Rep Neil Randall was elected to his second and final term in the Vermont Legislature.

The current Wyoming Libertarian president, Dennis Brossman, could not be reached for comment. An attempt to contact Mike Wheeler, the former Libertarian gubernatorial candidate also was unsuccessful.