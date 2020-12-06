Barron: State still trying to eliminate sales tax exemptions

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon keeps mentioning his desire to examine eliminating sales tax exemptions on certain services to raise revenue.

So far he hasn’t been specific But having watched efforts to strip these 50 or so services and businesses of their tax exemption over the years, I would say to forget it.

Gordon could be looking at removing tax exemptions in hopes the new Death-Before-Taxes Legislature may find it more palatable than a higher levy.

Opponents will argue that junking the exemption is the same as a new tax on their product.

They will give piteous examples of what will happen if the exemption is lost; Layoffs. Ruin. They might even leave the state.

So there you go. The fight is on.

At any rate, the movement pops up from time to time and has for more than 40 years. It has received more attention in recent years because of the hunt for money to cover the state’s giant budget hole.

With 50 or more exempt services and products being considered, restoring their total sales tax would raise $70 or $80 million a year. Not much given the size of the state’s fiscal problem but it would help.