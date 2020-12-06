Barron: State still trying to eliminate sales tax exemptions

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon keeps mentioning his desire to examine eliminating sales tax exemptions on certain services to raise revenue.
So far he hasn’t been specific But having watched efforts to strip these 50 or so services and businesses of their tax exemption over the years, I would say to forget it.
Gordon could be looking at removing tax exemptions in hopes the new Death-Before-Taxes Legislature may find it more palatable than a higher levy.
Opponents will argue that junking the exemption is the same as a new tax on their product.
They will give piteous examples of what will happen if the exemption is lost; Layoffs. Ruin. They might even leave the state.
So there you go. The fight is on.
At any rate, the movement pops up from time to time and has for more than 40 years. It has received more attention in recent years because of the hunt for money to cover the state’s giant budget hole.
With 50 or more exempt services and products being considered, restoring their total sales tax would raise $70 or $80 million a year. Not much given the size of the state’s fiscal problem but it would help.
It also would be good tax policy, according to some experts.
Because each exemption has a constituency, a special interest group, their lobby is powerful in sheer numbers.
That’s a lot of pressure for legislators to withstand.
The closest anyone came to getting a tax exemption removed was a Republican House member Bob Tanner of Casper. Nearly two decades ago Tanner sponsored a set of bills to reimpose the state sales tax on exempt services and products.
The House voted down all of them, one at a time.
Going further back, Cynthia Lummis, then a legislator, headed the Joint Revenue Committee one year when sales tax exemptions were a committee prime assignment.
The sizable group of citizens and lobbyists met in Thermopolis. and served to give a vigorous jolt to the town’s economy.
When it was all over the committee had not touched one of the exemptions and, as I recall, added one. The tax reform people were dismayed by the outcome of this interim work. And they have been dismayed ever since.
Once a tax exemption is in place, it pretty much stays there forevermore.
Former Gov. Mike Sullivan who served two terms in bad financial times, said once that a major disappointment for him was the Legislature’s passage of a tax break for the mineral industry at a time when the state was floundering and he didn’t have enough votes to block a veto override.
The touchiest exemption of all is the one on groceries. This is a sacred cow yet it ends up on the list of exemptions to be eradicated.
The grocery tax exemption was made permanent in 2007. It has never been popular with local governments as expressed by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.
The organization claims the Legislature promised to make up the revenue loss from the tax exemption but never did.
Although the exemption has strong public support the loss of money hurt local governments.
The Department of Revenue, meanwhile, has some reports required by the Legislature on the impact of sales tax exemptions for certain businesses.
The exemption for manufacturing machinery cost the state $13.8 million in lost taxes for the year ending June 30, 2020.
Losing the exemption would mean 76 fewer jobs and $10 million increase in productions costs, the report said.
The exemption on data processing services cost the state $19 million in lost sales and use taxes in 2019. Losing the exemption would mean the loss of 56 jobs and $15 million in increased production costs.
The exemption for broadband internet services cost the state $677,999 last year. If the exemption was lost it would mean three fewer jobs and $1 million in production costs.
The report on the effect of a sales tax exemption for coal gasification and coal liquefaction plants is short because there are none in Wyoming and none are planned.
The exemption however, has been on the books since 2006.
Prospects were brighter then.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net
