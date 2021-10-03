Barron: State wants US Supreme Court to clarify traffic stop limits

CHEYENNE — The state wants the US. Supreme Court to hear a Gillette traffic stop case.
The petition by the Wyoming Attorney General’s office said a ruling is needed to define the legal type and length of a traffic stop, a question that currently divides the lower courts and gives judges big headaches.
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to decide whether to hear Wyoming’s case, state versus Mahaffy, by Oct. 12.
In May this year the Wyoming Supreme Court voted 3-2 to reverse a Campbell County District Court decision rejecting the petition of William Thomas Mahaffy to suppress evidence found in a search of his vehicle obtained at the end of a traffic stop.
Mahaffy claimed the deputy who conducted the search extended the stop in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
According to the state’s petition, Mahaffy with his wife Raina and their two children, were driving through Gillette, when Mahaffy threw a lit cigarette out of the front passenger side window in front of Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Knittel’s patrol car.
Deputy Knittel activated his body camera, turned on his overhead lights, and pulled the car over. Deputy Knittel approached the driver’s side of the car, explained the reason for the stop, and obtained the car registration, proof of insurance, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahaffy’s driver’s licenses.
On his way back to his patrol car, Deputy Knittel radioed for a K-9 unit because Raina appeared very nervous and her hands were shaking, the state petition said.
He then proceeded to write the citation for the burning cigarette. He asked Mahaffy why he and his wife were so nervous. Mahaffy said they had an argument earlier about her driving. During this time, Deputy Knittel explained how Mahaffy could pay the citation for tossing the cigarette, a misdemeanor, and avoid a court appearance. While the deputy was answering Mahaffy’s questions, the K-9 officer told him the drug dog had alerted to the presence of narcotics in the car. A search revealed methamphetamine and a pipe. And there went the citation for littering.
Mahaffy was charged with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
What does this case show?
First of all it shows it is a crime — a misdemeanor — to toss a burning cigarette out of a car window. I didn’t know that. It is, of course, a form of littering. If you throw a Kleenex out of a car widow can you be stopped and cited? Apparently.
This case also shows you shouldn’t have drugs in our car or elsewhere else, especially near kids.
The legal question is whether the deputy took too long talking to Mahaffy to delay the stop while the dog sniff took place.
This arguments fits with claim of defendants who claim law enforcement uses traffic stops as an excuse to search a vehicle in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
And that’s what these court cases are all about — the Constitution and its protections.
The key word to these cases is probable cause.
It requires that the police have more than just suspicion — but not to the extent of absolute certainty — that a suspect committed a crime. The probable cause requirement stems from the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which provides for the right of citizens to be free from unreasonable government intrusion into their persons, homes, and businesses, according to one definition.
Charles Pelkey a Laramie criminal defense attorney, former legislator and (full disclosure, a former colleague), said law enforcement officers can establish probable cause by telling a driver “I small marijuana.”
There is no test for the the odor of marijuana. And if the driver refuses a search of his or her vehicle, he or she is subject to an obstruction charge.
So it goes. Go figure.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net