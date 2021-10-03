Barron: State wants US Supreme Court to clarify traffic stop limits

On his way back to his patrol car, Deputy Knittel radioed for a K-9 unit because Raina appeared very nervous and her hands were shaking, the state petition said.

He then proceeded to write the citation for the burning cigarette. He asked Mahaffy why he and his wife were so nervous. Mahaffy said they had an argument earlier about her driving. During this time, Deputy Knittel explained how Mahaffy could pay the citation for tossing the cigarette, a misdemeanor, and avoid a court appearance. While the deputy was answering Mahaffy’s questions, the K-9 officer told him the drug dog had alerted to the presence of narcotics in the car. A search revealed methamphetamine and a pipe. And there went the citation for littering.

Mahaffy was charged with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

What does this case show?

First of all it shows it is a crime — a misdemeanor — to toss a burning cigarette out of a car window. I didn’t know that. It is, of course, a form of littering. If you throw a Kleenex out of a car widow can you be stopped and cited? Apparently.

This case also shows you shouldn’t have drugs in our car or elsewhere else, especially near kids.