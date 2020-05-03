Barron: States' rights issue still with us

States’ rights have remained a controversial topic for more than 200 years. And it will continue to be.

In times of crisis, however, the nation really needs a strong, solid federal government.

Like now with the COVID-19 pandemic, the feds can move fast if necessary to pump millions and millions of dollars into a staggering economy.

That is also what happened in another major national emergency like the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the government exercised considerable powers in an effort to get people back to work.

I grew up in that depression. My parents and I, along with a couple of bachelor uncles and assorted other relatives, all lived together in my paternal grandfather’s big house. It was full.

My parents and I were always well-fed. But there were many other family members — aunts and uncles — who later told stories of how they went without food when there were no jobs to be found and no government safety net.

The scars from the Depression continued for years and years. One of my aunts always had difficulty throwing out food. Others hoarded money.