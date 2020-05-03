Barron: States' rights issue still with us

CHEYENNE — Back in the 1980s, decentralization of the federal government to the states, or the new federalism, as it was known, was a hot topic.
The wave petered out in time as these ideas tend to do. But it is only sleeping. It still exists.
Today, the current COVD-19 crisis has highlighted the problems with the current system and explains why the New Federalism had so many advocates.
As it is, citizens today are confronted with contradictory statements and inconsistencies from their political leaders.
For example, who is responsible for providing testing materials or protective clothing for health care workers — the states or the federal government?
After watching way more TV that is healthy and which only emphasized the confusion surrounding the pandemic fight, I still don’t know.
The White House says there are plenty of tests available; the governors say they don’t have sufficient testing supplies.
So go figure.
In the current crisis people are rightfully more concerned about their health and safety and their finances than any government reform.
But at some point, the powers that be should re-examine the flaws in the current divided system.
When Richard Nixon was elected president in 1968, he gave government reform a high priority, according to published reports.
Eventually he succeeded in getting Congress to approve his revenue-sharing plan, which entailed appropriating federal tax money to local government money to the states.
The transfer would allow the states to take over some of the functions of federal agencies.
Some of those powers had been lost to the states through the New Deal program of the 1930s Great Depression years during the administration of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
The transfer of powers also would weaken the federal bureaucracy which was another Nixon administration goal.
Revenue sharing of all types had wide support.
When Ronald Reagan took office, he labelled it the “new federalism.” Initially his plan had good support in Congress but that faded and disappeared. Reagan’s program failed during a budget stalemate in 1983.
It was replaced by a block grant program that resulted in less federal money for local governments but with fewer strings.
George W. Bush tried to revive the new federalism in 2001 but it was side-tracked by 9/11, the costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and budget woes.
States’ rights have remained a controversial topic for more than 200 years. And it will continue to be.
In times of crisis, however, the nation really needs a strong, solid federal government.
Like now with the COVID-19 pandemic, the feds can move fast if necessary to pump millions and millions of dollars into a staggering economy.
That is also what happened in another major national emergency like the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the government exercised considerable powers in an effort to get people back to work.
I grew up in that depression. My parents and I, along with a couple of bachelor uncles and assorted other relatives, all lived together in my paternal grandfather’s big house. It was full.
My parents and I were always well-fed. But there were many other family members — aunts and uncles — who later told stories of how they went without food when there were no jobs to be found and no government safety net.
The scars from the Depression continued for years and years. One of my aunts always had difficulty throwing out food. Others hoarded money.
In the later 1930s, after the economy started to improve and we had our own small rented house, my dad told me of a savings account he and my mother started in my name with $20. At that time $20 was big bucks.
Here is your savings account, he said, handing me a check.
The check was for 40 cents — two cents on the dollar from a bank in Van Horne, Iowa, that had collapsed.
The FDIC bank insurance is supposed to keep that from happening again. We all sincerely hope so.
But we still don’t know which government — federal or state — is responsible for supplying those pandemic masks.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
